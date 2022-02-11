Philippines opens doors to visitors after two years

MANILA, February 10
The Philippines welcomed back more than 200 foreign tourists on Thursday, becoming the latest Southeast Asian nation to reopen in a bid to revive a battered tourism sector after its borders shut to visitors nearly two years ago.
Popular for its white sand beaches and rich marine life, the Philippines has seen a sharp drop in Covid cases. — Reuters
