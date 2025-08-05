Philippines President holds talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House during his maiden State Visit to India.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, President Marcos Jr was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. As part of the welcome, the visiting dignitary was presented with a Guard of Honour.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A special welcome for a special partner! President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines, on his maiden State Visit to India, was welcomed by a Guard of Honour & ceremonial welcome. Warmly greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Advertisement

🇮🇳-🇵🇭| A special welcome for a special partner! President @bongbongmarcos of the Philippines on his maiden State Visit to India was welcomed by Guard of Honour & ceremonial welcome. Warmly greeted by President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & PM @narendramodi at the… pic.twitter.com/FZkvCGvrit — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 5, 2025

Rashtrapati Bhavan also posted on X, stating, "President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan."