Philippines President orders evacuation ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa landfall

Manila [Philippines], September 21 (ANI): With Super Typhoon Ragasa intensifying ahead of its expected landfall in the northern Philippines on September 23, the country's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sunday directed national agencies to assist local governments preparing for torrential rains, landslides, and life-threatening storm surges, local media reported.

Ragasa, which is being called Super Typhoon Nando in the Philippines, is expected to make landfall in the Batanes or Babuyan Islands by the afternoon of September 23, the Philippine weather agency said.

Marcos instructed the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and its 44 member agencies to remain on full alert until Nando exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the Philippine news agency said.

The state media also reported that 70 tourists remain stranded after Philippine Airlines suspended all flights to and from the island until September 23.

Local officials are coordinating with the Philippine Air Force for possible C-130 flights if commercial operations remain grounded, it said.

At least eight evacuation centres have been opened, currently hosting 165 families or 497 persons

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) also issued a sea warning for the storm at 11 am (local time), with a specialist of the agency stating that Ragasa's winds could intensify to 208.8 kph and its storm radius may expand, as per a report in Focus Taiwan.

The Taiwanese news outlet said that at present, the storm is projected to travel west through the Bashi Channel and hit the southern Chinese coast southwest of Macau.

It will likely have the greatest impact on Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday, with the storm circle forecast to reach the Hengchun Peninsula on Monday afternoon, Focus Taiwan reported.

Meanwhile, strong typhoon Neoguri in the northwest Pacific reached the waters near Tokyo's Minamitorishima Island, Japan's easternmost island, at noon on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Also known as Typhoon No 19, 'Neoguri' was moving west-northwest at 20 kph at noon. Neoguri is expected to remain largely stationary over the waters east of Japan after Tuesday. (ANI)

