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Home / World / Photo exhibition highlights worsening press freedom in Pakistan at UNHRC

Photo exhibition highlights worsening press freedom in Pakistan at UNHRC

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ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], March 24 (ANI): On the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), a photo exhibition spotlighting alleged curbs on press freedom in Pakistan was staged near the Broken Chair Monument outside the United Nations office in Geneva, drawing international attention to the issue. Organised by the ECO-FAWN Society, the poster exhibition sought to highlight what participants described as a worsening environment for journalists in the country.

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Set against the backdrop of ongoing human rights discussions in Geneva, the exhibition featured a series of striking posters carrying messages such as "Journalists under attack in Pakistan" and "Press freedom under threat in Pakistan." The display aimed to engage diplomats, activists, and global observers gathered in the area and to amplify concerns about the state of media freedom.

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The exhibition included profiles of several journalists, outlining claims of harassment, detention, intimidation, and increasing restrictions on reporting. Organisers alleged that such pressures have created a challenging and often unsafe working environment for media professionals in Pakistan, raising serious questions about the country's commitment to democratic principles.

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Through the campaign, ECO-FAWN Society called on the international community to take note of the situation and advocate for stronger protections for journalists. The organisers emphasised that a free and independent press remains a cornerstone of any democratic society and warned that continued suppression could undermine transparency and accountability.

The choice of location just steps away from the United Nations was seen as a deliberate effort to bring these concerns directly to the global stage. By positioning the protest in a prominent international setting, organisers aimed to ensure the issue resonates beyond national borders and attracts the attention of policymakers and human rights bodies. While press freedom in Pakistan remains a subject of ongoing debate, the demonstration in Geneva sent a clear message about growing unease among activists and observers. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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