DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / PIA still grounded in UK as air safety ban remains in place

PIA still grounded in UK as air safety ban remains in place

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) remains barred from operating flights to and from the UK, as the British government confirmed that the air safety ban remains in place. Despite earlier hopes of a review, UK authorities state that restrictions will only be lifted after a rigorous approval process.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:41 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karachi [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will remain prohibited from flying to and from the United Kingdom, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed on Tuesday, dismissing speculation of an imminent return after a four-year suspension, The Express Tribune reported.

A spokesperson for the DfT stated that airlines must undergo a rigorous review process before restrictions can be lifted, adding that the UK Civil Aviation Authority was in discussions with Pakistani officials. However, no timeline has been provided for when the ban might be reconsidered.

The UK Air Safety List continues to bar all air carriers certified by Pakistan's aviation regulator from operating commercial flights to, from, or within British airspace.

Advertisement

This regulatory measure, aimed at ensuring passenger safety, remains in effect despite recent reports that the British Air Safety Committee had discussed the possibility of lifting the ban, raising brief hopes among Pakistani authorities, reported the Express Tribune.

The suspension, initially imposed in July 2020 by both UK and European regulators, followed revelations that numerous Pakistani pilots were flying with fraudulent licences. Then-Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan admitted to the issue in the aftermath of a PIA Airbus A-320 crash in Karachi, which killed nearly 100 people. The scandal triggered bans in multiple regions, including the European Union and the United States, costing PIA an estimated Rs40 billion (USD 144 million) annually in lost revenue.

Advertisement

Despite the continued UK restrictions, PIA marked a small achievement in January 2025 by resuming direct flights to Europe, starting with a route from Islamabad to Paris. PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan stated that if the airline were to regain approval from British authorities, London, Manchester, and Birmingham would be its top priorities for resuming operations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government is advancing plans to privatise PIA. The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP) approved a fast-tracked process to sell between 51 per cent and 100 per cent of the airline's share capital, including management control, The Express Tribune reported.

The decision, made during a meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, is part of efforts to reduce the airline's financial burden on the national exchequer. Dar reiterated the government's commitment to unlocking PIA's full potential through privatisation. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper