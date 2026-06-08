Pilot, copilot confirmed dead in private jet crash in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], June 8 (ANI/WAM): The pilot and co-pilot of a private jet were killed Sunday when their aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic.

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The US-registered Gulfstream G200 jet was en route to Austin, Texas and was approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana when it declared an emergency due to severe mechanical problems.

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The crew returned to the airport and attempted to make an emergency landing, but the plane crashed as it touched down and caught fire, exploding in a fireball. According to preliminary reports, only the two crew members were on board.

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"Aviation authorities activated the corresponding protocols and are conducting the necessary investigations to determine the causes of the incident. Both the IDAC and the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission will provide additional information as the investigation progresses," the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) said on X. (ANI/WAM)

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