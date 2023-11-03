Pitched Israel-Hamas battles begin; Gaza death toll 9,000

Tribune News Service

Plumes of smoke rose from all across Gaza as the Israeli bombardment continued on Thursday with the Palestinian toll rising to over 9,000, even as the Israeli Defense Forces claimed to have broken through Hamas’s front lines of defence after five days in which it lost 17 soldiers. An IDF commander told reporters near the Gaza Strip that the army had advanced deep into Gaza and had been at the gates of Gaza City. Over the past five days, “we have destroyed much of Hamas’s capabilities, attacked its strategic facilities, all of its array of explosives, its underground tunnels and other facilities,” he added.

Hezbollah leader’s address today Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will on Friday make his first public comments since the beginning of the conflict.

A formidable military force backed by Iran, Hezbollah has seen 50 of its fighters being killed in the clashes with Israeli troops.

Hezbollah says it has attacked Israeli army position using explosive drones for the first time, prompting heavy Israeli shelling.

Israel also asked countries to send ships so that those seriously injured in Gaza could be treated. Though Israel had ordered the 11 lakh north Gaza residents to leave for the south, bombings have not spared other areas. In south Gaza, three died in Israeli tank shelling and an airstrike killed five outside a UN. In central Gaza, an air strike destroyed houses in the Bureij refugee camp, killing 15.

Videos showed Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants using hit-and-run attacks. They were seen emerging suddenly from tunnels, firing mortars at Israeli tanks and disappearing. The other two fronts opened against Israel by Ansarullah or Houthis (Yemen) and Hezbollah (Lebanon) continued harassing the Israeli forces with attacks on their establishments. Over 20 rockets were launched simultaneously by Hezbollah from Lebanon but more crucial is the much-awaited speech by its chief Hassan Nasrallah scheduled for Friday. More formidable than Hamas, Hezbollah has maintained a calibrated policy of limited aggression against Israel in which 50 of its fighters have been killed since the war began on October 7.

The unabated Israeli assault against civilians and militants alike led to Bahrain becoming the first Abraham Accord country to recall its envoy to Israel. Tel Aviv also took a step back by not carrying out its threat to ban Al Jazeera’s operations to avoid undermining its main funder, Qatar’s mediation for the release of Israeli hostages. Intense diplomacy is on the cards as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Tel Aviv on Friday. US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has again sought a pause in the bombing but not a ceasefire.

Hamas militants’ guerrilla warfare

Israeli tanks and troops pressed towards Gaza City but met fierce resistance from Hamas militants using mortars and hit-and-run attacks from tunnels.

