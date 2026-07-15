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Home / World / Piyush Goyal holds key meetings with EU, Belgian leaders to deepen trade, clean energy, agriculture cooperation

Piyush Goyal holds key meetings with EU, Belgian leaders to deepen trade, clean energy, agriculture cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Brussels [Belgium], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday (local time) held a series of high-level meetings with European Union Commissioners and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister David Clarinval, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, clean energy, trade, investment and sustainable industrial development as India and the European Union seek to deepen their strategic economic partnership.

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Goyal said he met European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen and discussed expanding collaboration in the agri-food sector following the successful conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

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"Held a fruitful meeting with Mr. Christophe Hansen, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food. Building on the successful conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, we discussed avenues to further deepen our agricultural partnership by strengthening resilient agri-food value chains, enhancing food security, supporting farmers & promoting sustainable growth," Goyal said in a post on X.

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In another meeting, Goyal held talks with the European Commissioner for Climate, Net-Zero and Clean Growth, Wopke Hoekstra, focusing on enhancing cooperation in climate action, renewable energy and green technologies.

"Glad to meet EU Commissioner for Climate, Net-Zero and Clean Growth, Mr. Wopke Hoekstra. We exchanged views on strengthening India-EU cooperation in clean growth, climate action and sustainable industrial development," Goyal said in another post.

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"Our discussions focused on expanding collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, clean technologies, innovation, investments and resilient value chains to support our shared net-zero ambitions," he added.

The Commerce Minister also met Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Employment, Economy and Agriculture, David Clarinval, to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

"Had an excellent meeting with Mr. David Clarinval, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Employment, Economy, and Agriculture of Belgium. We discussed expanding India-Belgium cooperation across trade, investment, technology, logistics and workforce mobility. We also exchanged views on the transformative potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening economic ties for the mutual benefit of our businesses and people," Goyal said in a separate post on X.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal is on a two-day visit to Belgium from July 14 to July 15, during which he will engage in meetings aimed at strengthening India's trade and investment partnership with the European Union.

The minister is scheduled to visit the Port of Antwerp to study best practices in multimodal connectivity, green logistics and resilient supply chains, and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre to explore opportunities for India's gems and jewellery sector through greater collaboration in the global diamond value chain.

Goyal is also expected to hold CEO-level meetings with Thales Group's Alain Queverin and Silox Group's Jean-Christophe Bogaert to discuss cooperation in areas including aerospace, defence, cybersecurity, speciality chemicals, battery recycling and sustainable manufacturing.

The visit also includes participation in the India-EU Business Roundtable and the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial Meeting, where discussions are expected to focus on foreign direct investment, trade facilitation, trusted technology, sustainable industrial growth and resilient supply chains.

During the Brussels visit, Goyal is co-chairing the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Meeting alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada.

The TTC serves as the highest institutional mechanism for cooperation between India and the European Union on trade, trusted technology and economic security. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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