Piyush Goyal hosts Italian deputy PM Tajani for dinner, says reinforced friendship, paved way for deeper economic ties

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal hosted Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, for a dinner in the capital, highlighting the growing momentum in the India-Italy strategic partnership.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Thursday, the Union Commerce Minister stated that the dinner reinforced the strong friendship between the two nations and opened pathways for deeper economic ties and transformative investments.

Advertisement

He further noted that dinner also brought together top industry leaders from India and Italy, during which constructive discussions were held on new collaborations across multiple sectors and on building future-ready industries.

Advertisement

"Delighted to host H.E. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, for a dinner to celebrate the India-Italy partnership. We held constructive discussions with Indian & Italian industry leaders on new collaborations across sectors and on building future-ready industries. The evening reinforced our strong friendship and opened pathways for deeper economic ties, higher investments & transformative business opportunities for both countries," Goyal said in his post on X.

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1999168912395841550

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Goyal and Tajani signed the protocol to the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC), outlining a roadmap to strengthen the economic partnership.

Goyal further stated that this agreement will also be leveraged to unlock broader India-EU engagements.

"Signed the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation JCEC protocol along with H.E. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, charting the roadmap for strengthening our economic partnership. We also witnessed the signing of industry agreements across various sectors between both sides. At our joint address to the press, I reiterated the significance of deepening India-Italy cooperation by expanding trade, boosting investments, enhancing industrial collaborations, and leveraging the broader India-EU engagement to unlock new opportunities, " the Commerce Minister said in a separate post on X.

Both leaders also attended the India-Italy Business Forum in Mumbai on Thursday, after which Goyal noted that India's partnership with Italy would play a pivotal role in unlocking new opportunities as India-EU FTA negotiations are underway, driving shared development goals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)