DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Piyush Goyal meets Nigerian Trade Minister to strengthen trade ties

Piyush Goyal meets Nigerian Trade Minister to strengthen trade ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting with Nigeria's Minister for Trade, Industry and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole Oon, and discussed strengthening trade relations between the two countries
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:40 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Paris [France], 2 June (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting with Nigeria's Minister for Trade, Industry and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole Oon, and discussed strengthening trade relations between the two countries.

Advertisement

The productive half-hour meeting took place on the sidelines of international trade discussions in Paris.

Following the bilateral talks, Nigerian Minister Oduwole expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

Advertisement

"We've had very progressive discussions. Nigeria and India have been good trade partners. We've discussed how we can grow that bilaterally," she stated.

Both ministers will participate in the informal gathering of WTO Ministers on the margins of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.

Advertisement

"We will have a mini WTO ministerial. We've discussed reforms of the WTO, where we're aligned and where we're continuing to have discussions...we'll discuss with other countries as well to move the agenda for the benefit of our people," the Minister said.

During the informal gathering of WTO ministers, Piyush Goyal will engage with global counterparts on key multilateral trade issues and articulate the perspectives and priorities of India.

The meeting between the Nigerian Minister and Piyush Goyal focused on identifying new areas of cooperation.

The partnership between India and Nigeria has special importance with the former being the fastest-growing major economy and the latter being Africa's largest economy and most populous nation.

Piyush Goyal commenced his three-day official visit to France yesterday. He will also visit Italy.

The visit reflects India's continued commitment to deepening strategic and economic ties with key European partners and advancing a shared vision for resilient and inclusive global growth.

(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts