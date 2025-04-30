Piyush Goyal meets UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London

London [UK], April 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, at the joint India-UK business reception held at Lancaster House here.

Goyal is on a two-day visit to the UK for a series of discussions aimed at deepening economic cooperation.

He also addressed the gathering on Tuesday, alongside UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, and spoke about the bright future ahead for the India-UK partnership.

Advertisement

Wonderful to be joined by @DavidLammy, Secretary of State for @FCDOGovUK at the joint India-UK business reception held at Lancaster House. Addressed the gathering along with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade @JReynoldsMP and spoke about the bright future ahead for the… pic.twitter.com/wK7crwuDrZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 29, 2025

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, "Immensely grateful for the warm and gracious hospitality extended by our UK partners. Looking forward to tangible outcomes of our shared vision."

On the first day of his visit, Goyal met with various industry leaders to explore new opportunities. He held a meeting with Martin Gilbert, Chairperson of Revolut App, where they discussed the immense growth potential in India's fintech ecosystem.

Advertisement

They also spoke about the importance of partnerships with global players to drive innovation and support the sector's expansion.

In a social media post, the minister said, "Met with Mr. Martin Gilbert, Chairperson, @RevolutApp. Exchanged views on the immense opportunities in India's fintech ecosystem and the importance of partnerships with global players to drive innovation and growth."

Goyal also met with Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, and his team. Their discussions focused on global trends in the Gems and Jewellery sector, India's opportunities in the industry, sustainable practices, and the growth prospects for the diamond business.

Later in the day, Goyal interacted with members of the Indian business delegation over dinner. The discussions centred around the strong growth of Indian industries and explored avenues for greater collaboration with the UK for mutual prosperity.

The minister said in another post, "Interacted with members of the Indian business delegation over dinner. Discussed the robust growth of our industry and avenues for greater collaboration with the UK for mutual prosperity." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)