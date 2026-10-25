Piyush Goyal urges Dutch firms to use India as investment hub, calls for linking Dutch technology with Indian talent

Amsterdam [Netherlands], October 25 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday called for deeper India-Netherlands cooperation by combining Dutch technology with Indian talent, scale and entrepreneurship, while urging businesses and professionals to strengthen investment, research and trade linkages between the two countries.

Addressing an Indian diaspora event in Amsterdam, Goyal invited Dutch technology professionals and academics to connect their research institutions with Indian laboratories, universities and startups, emphasising the need to translate the two countries’ strategic partnership into tangible economic opportunities.

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“It is time to convert this strategic partnership and combine Dutch technology with Indian talent, with Indian scale, with Indian entrepreneurship,” Goyal said.

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He also called on chartered accountants to help Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) seeking to expand their presence in the Netherlands and the European Union, while encouraging them to facilitate Dutch investments in India.

“I invite your fraternity. I invite our fraternity of chartered accountants become the trusted guide for Indian MSMEs who may be wanting to work in the European Union or Netherlands. Attract Dutch firms who may be wanting to invest in India. Help create opportunities and connects,” he said.

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Goyal further urged business leaders of Indian origin in the Netherlands to use the country as a gateway for Indian brands seeking to expand across Europe, highlighting Rotterdam’s potential as a platform for strengthening commercial links.

“Make Netherlands a launchpad and take Indian brands from Rotterdam all across Europe,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the importance of preserving India’s cultural identity and traditions as the country pursues its ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He said countries could not achieve lasting prosperity without preserving their identity and values, cautioning against abandoning cultural traditions in the name of modernisation.

“No nation in the world has prospered; has become a developed nation without preserving their identity and their trust,” Goyal said.

He added that India believes its history and traditions must be preserved even as it progresses towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“We in India believe we have to preserve our history and traditions as we grow to become a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

Goyal’s remarks underline India’s push to deepen economic engagement with the Netherlands by leveraging Dutch technological capabilities, Indian talent and entrepreneurship, while creating new avenues for trade, investment and collaboration between businesses and academic institutions. (ANI)

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