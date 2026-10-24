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Home / World / Piyush Goyal visits Sri Ganesha Hindu temple in Berlin, calls it 'spiritually enriching' experience

Piyush Goyal visits Sri Ganesha Hindu temple in Berlin, calls it 'spiritually enriching' experience

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ANI
Updated At : 10:57 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Berlin [Germany], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday visited the Shri Ganesha Hindu Temple in Berlin during his official visit to Germany, describing the trip as a "divine & spiritually enriching experience."

Sharing his thoughts in a post on X, the minister commended the efforts of the local Indian diaspora in preserving cultural heritage abroad and offered prayers for peace and bilateral friendship between India and Germany.

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"Had a truly divine & spiritually enriching experience visiting the Shri Ganesha Hindu Temple in Berlin today," Goyal stated in a post on X.

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"The beautiful temple, built in the Dravidian architectural style, stands as a remarkable testament to the devotion, dedication & collective efforts of Berlin's Hindu community in preserving our rich cultural & spiritual heritage far from home," he added.

Highlighting the diplomatic and cultural significance of his visit, Goyal emphasised that he offered prayers for national prosperity and stronger ties between the two nations.

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"Offered prayers at the sacred temple & sought Ganesha ji's blessings for the well-being, peace & prosperity of the people of India and Germany, and for stronger bonds of friendship between our two nations," the minister stated.

Goyal concluded his two-day official visit to Germany, holding a series of high-level meetings in Berlin aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, advanced manufacturing, research and emerging technologies, as per a statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

According to an official statement, Goyal's engagements on October 23 included discussions with senior German government officials, business leaders, research institutions and members of the Indian diaspora, highlighting opportunities to deepen economic and industrial ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Goyal held a bilateral meeting with Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa at the German Federal Chancellery. “The discussions covered bilateral economic cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen economic and investment ties between India and Germany,” the Ministry said.

Goyal also held separate meetings with Siemens Healthineers AG CEO Bernd Montag, Bertelsmann Executive Board Member and Bertelsmann Investments CEO Carsten Coesfeld, and Volkswagen AG CFO and Škoda Auto CEO Holger Peters to explore opportunities for expanding business partnerships, investments and industrial cooperation between India and Germany. He also participated in a roundtable with leading German industrial research institutions to discuss collaboration in advanced industrial technologies and innovation.

“Separately, members of the accompanying Indian business delegation participated in sectoral roundtables with German industry representatives and sectoral associations to explore opportunities for bilateral business collaboration,” the release added.

Apart from this, he also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Berlin and addressed the media.

Goyal also interacted with Indian science and technology researchers and students based in Germany and held a roundtable with heads of select Fraunhofer Institutes to explore collaboration in microelectronics, power electronics, logistics, smart manufacturing, industrial innovation and battery technologies.

The discussions focused on strengthening research cooperation and industry-academia partnerships between India and Germany.

As per government data, India's bilateral trade with Germany stood at USD 31.03 billion in FY2025-26, with Indian exports to the country registering an 8.44 per cent year-on-year growth compared to FY2024-25, reflecting stronger export performance and sustained bilateral trade ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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