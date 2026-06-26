Piyush Goyal wins award for "Exceptional Leadership in Elevating UK-India Relations" at Annual UK-India Awards 2026

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday recieved the award for "Exceptional Leadership in Elevating UK-India Relations" at the Annual UK-India Awards 2026 in London.

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In a post on X, the Minister expressed gratitude for the recognition and attributed it to "bridge-builders" across various departments engaged in "strengthening the bilateral ties" and affirmed that "the best innings of the India-UK partnership are yet to come!" He further congratulated the other award winners for contributing to boosting the relations between the two nations.

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"Truly honoured to have received the Special Award for Exceptional Leadership in Elevating UK-India Relations at the Annual UK-India Awards 2026 in London. This recognition belongs to the many bridge-builders across governments, businesses, academia, culture, and our vibrant diaspora who continue to strengthen India-UK ties. I also congratulate all my fellow awardees for their outstanding contributions towards enriching this valuable partnership," he wrote.

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The Minister further shed light on his address regarding the "next chapter of our partnership" and hailed the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and Double Contribution Convention (DCC), coming into effect on July 15, 2026 as "the fastest-implemented trade deal in British parliamentary history."

Goyal lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "unprecedented opportunities" for collaboration across various fields.

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"Addressed a distinguished gathering of over 300 policymakers and industry leaders on the next chapter of our partnership, with the India-UK CETA taking effect on 15 July 2026 and becoming the fastest-implemented trade deal in British parliamentary history. Under the decisive leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, India's growth story offers unprecedented opportunities for collaboration across trade, innovation, technology, education, and emerging sectors. The best innings of the India-UK partnership are yet to come!" he added.

Truly honoured to have received the Special Award for Exceptional Leadership in Elevating UK-India Relations at the Annual UK-India Awards 2026 in London. This recognition belongs to the many bridge-builders across governments, businesses, academia, culture, and our vibrant… pic.twitter.com/4bdxZMMYh0 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 26, 2026

Earlier, Goyal shared details of his meeting with Peter Kyle, the UK's Secretary of State and Labour MP for Hove & Portslade, held in London following the signing of the India-UK CETA.

"Meaningful discussions with my friend and counterpart Mr. @PeterKyle in London as we explored new opportunities to deepen India-UK economic and trade cooperation," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the two agreements, Goyal said, "With the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and Double Contribution Convention (DCC) coming into effect on July 15, 2026, we remain committed to fostering an ecosystem that promotes innovation, investment and holistic growth for both nations."

The India-UK CETA is aimed at boosting bilateral trade, expanding market access and strengthening cooperation across goods and services, while the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) is expected to facilitate business and trade by ensuring that employees moving between India and the UK, along with their employers, are required to pay social security contributions in only one country at a time.

It also allows employees on temporary assignments to continue contributing to the social security system of their home country, preventing interruptions or fragmentation of their social security benefits and records.It is a form of Social Security Agreement (SSA) that coordinates the payment of social security contributions between two countries. It does not affect entitlement to social security benefits such as the State Pension, nor does it alter existing rules governing access to benefits.

DCCs include provisions for "detached workers," allowing employees who are temporarily posted abroad to continue paying social security contributions exclusively into their home country's system for a specified maximum period. Once the comes into effect, there will be no 'double contributions' and the 52-week exemption period will be extended reciprocally to 60 months for detached workers. (ANI)

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