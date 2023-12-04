 Plastic pollution from cigarettes likely costs USD 26 billion per year: Study : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Plastic pollution from cigarettes likely costs USD 26 billion per year: Study

Plastic pollution from cigarettes likely costs USD 26 billion per year: Study

Ten-year projections were included because cigarette butts are reported to take 10 years to degrade

Plastic pollution from cigarettes likely costs USD 26 billion per year: Study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 4

The costs of environmental pollution caused by plastics in cigarette butts and packaging amount to an estimated USD 26 billion every year, according to a study.

The analysis, published in the journal Tobacco Control, found the costs to be USD 186 billion every 10 years adjusted for inflation in waste management and marine ecosystem damage worldwide.

These costs may seem small compared with the overall economic and human toll of tobacco, but they are cumulative and preventable, the researchers said.

Although great strides have been made in developing policies to curb or ban single use plastics around the globe, tobacco's plastic has been overlooked, they said.

The team noted that this is despite the fact that cigarette filters the main component of cigarette butts are the most common item of rubbish collected on the planet. And they are made of single use plastic.

The researchers drew on currently available public data sources for cigarette sales, clean-up costs, and plastic waste on land and sea.

These sources included the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), The Tobacco Atlas, and the World Wildlife Fund.

The researchers estimated the annual and 10-year projections of the environmental and economic costs of tobacco plastic.

Ten-year projections were included because cigarette butts are reported to take 10 years to degrade.

The researchers estimated that the annual economic cost of cigarette plastics waste is around USD 26 billion, made up of USD 20.7 billion in marine ecosystem damage and USD 5 billion in waste management costs, adding up to USD 186 billion over 10 years.

 “Although this amount is small compared with the annual economic losses from tobacco (USD 1.4 trillion per year) and may appear insignificant compared with the 8 million deaths attributable to tobacco each year, these environmental costs should not be downplayed as these are accumulating and are preventable,” said Deborah K Sy, from Global Center for Good Governance in Tobacco Control, Thailand.

Countries with the highest number of cigarette butts are mostly low and middle income countries the same  where the ‘leakage' rate for plastics into the environment, thought to be between 1 and14 per cent, is likely higher, she adds.

The costs of tobacco product plastic pollution are likely highest in China, Indonesia, Japan, Bangladesh and the Philippines, the estimates suggest.

The researchers acknowledge that the figures are only estimates, but they are likely to be conservative, because they don't account for the toxic metals and chemicals in cigarette butts that accrue over time, making them more harmful than general plastic waste. 

#Environment #Pollution


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

2
Trending

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

3
India

Mizoram Election Results: Zoram People's Movement gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats; CM, Deputy CM among prominent losers

4
Himachal

Himachal: Now, pay Rs 200 for trek to Triund

5
India

With his game-changer 'Ladli Behna' scheme, 'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

6
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

8
India

BJP 3-1 sweep in state polls, bags Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress gets Telangana

9
India

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

10
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Top News

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pounds Chennai, nearby districts; hits rail and air services

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded

Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm

13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur

Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Hyderabad

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...

Raghav Chadha’s suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

Punjab MP was suspended on August 11


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally