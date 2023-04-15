Playing with bomb, 3 children killed in Quetta

Quetta: Three children were killed on Friday while playing with an unexploded bomb at an abandoned house in southwestern Pakistan, near the Afghan border. Police official Shabir Ahmed said the explosion took place in the border town of Chaman in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, some 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the provincial capital of Quetta. Afghan refugees had previously lived in the house but it was unclear how the bomb got there, he said. — Agencies

Kopp, first woman in Swiss Cabinet, dies at 86

Geneva: Elisabeth Kopp, an advocate of equal rights and the environment who was the first woman elected to Switzerland's seven-member executive branch, has died. She was 86. Kopp died on April 7 in Zumikon, near Zurich, from complications related to an unspecified “long illness,” the federal chancellery said Friday. Kopp was inspired to work on behalf of refugees, human rights and democracy after seeing the Communist government of Hungary. — Agencies

A freed man at Sanaa airport amid a prisoner swap between the government and the Houthi group in Sanaa, Yemen. Reuters