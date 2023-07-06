Plea in Lahore HC seeks disqualification of PM

Lahore, July 5

A petition has been filed in a the Lahore High Court of Pakistan seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz Sharif for making a “false promise” to the court regarding the return of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif from the UK after his treatment. The High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period, observing that this petition should have moved when Shehbaz Sharif failed to fulfil his promise during the tenure of the previous government.

Petitioner Azhar Abbas contended that Shehbaz Sharif had filed a false affidavit before a two-judge bench of the HC in November 2019 that he would ensure the return of his elder brother within four weeks if he (Nawaz Sharif) was allowed to go abroad for his treatment. — PTI

Shehbaz accuses imran of halting CPEC progress

Shehbaz has accused his predecessor Imran Khan of halting progress on the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and also damaging ties with ‘all-weather ally’ China.

PM expects IMF nod

PM Shehbaz Sharif says he is hopeful that the IMF’s meeting on July 12 will approve the $3 billion bailout plan for Pakistan.