"Please stay calm and do not panic": Indian envoy Vipul issues message amid attacks in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 16 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vipul on Thursday urged Indian nationals in the country to remain calm, follow instructions issued by local authorities and stay indoors during aerial attacks, while highlighting flight disruptions and assuring assistance to Indians affected by the recent attacks.

In a video message to the Indian community shared on the official X handle of the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Vipul said India had condemned attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with the country's people and leadership.

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▶️ सऊदी अरब में रह रहे भारतीय समुदाय के लिए राजदूत का संदेश | ▶️ Ambassador’s message to the Indian Community residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/cC67eM0ue3 — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 15, 2026

“As you would have seen, India has condemned the attacks on civilian facilitiesand infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. We stand in complete solidarity with the people and leadership of Saudi Arabia. We also express condolences to the families of people who have lost their lives in these attacks, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” he said.

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Vipul said one Indian national was killed and 11 others were injured in the attack on Riyadh airport on October 10. He added that he and embassy officials were in contact with the bereaved family, while the mission was coordinating with hospital authorities and the families of the injured to assist.

“There were also 11 other Indians who were injured in the attack, and we are again in touch with the hospital authorities as well as the families to provide all help to them,” he said.

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Addressing flight disruptions, the Ambassador said Riyadh airport remained closed and Indian carriers had suspended their operations, while Saudi airlines Saudia, Flynas and Flyadeal were operating at the time of his message. He advised passengers to consider available flights through neighbouring Gulf countries

“This has caused some inconvenience to our Umrah pilgrims. To address this, we have set up helplines; the contact numbers for these are available on our social media channels,” he said, advising people planning to travel from India to Saudi Arabia to anticipate possible disruptions.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Riyadh, in an advisory issued on Thursday, said the flight operations remained suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while operations at Dammam, Jeddah and Medina airports continued with some disruptions. It said Indian carriers had suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until Saturday, while Saudia continued scheduled services from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄/𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝟏𝟓 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝟏𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐡𝐫𝐬. ➡️ In view of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals are reminded to continue following instructions issued by local authorities and stay indoors in case of aerial attack. ➡️ Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes the individual to legal liability, as per local rules. ➡️ Among the Indian nationals injured in Riyadh airport attack on 10 October, 2 are in ICU, 1 in HDU (High Dependency Unit), and 3 are in normal ward, while 1 person was discharged today. ➡️ Flight operations remain suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Flight operations at Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina airports continue, with some disruptions. ➡️ Indian carriers (Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and IndiGo Airlines) have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until Oct 17, 2026. ➡️ Saudia airlines continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam–Lucknow sector. ➡️ Indian nationals requiring urgent departure from Saudi Arabia may consider flights from neighbouring countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. However, the concerned individual/s would be responsible for obtaining the necessary visas to enter these countries. ➡️ Indian nationals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, are advised to be aware of the possibility of flight disruptions at short notice between India and Saudi Arabia due to the prevailing situation. ➡️ This advisory is issued in continuation of the previous advisories issued by the Embassy in recent days. @MEAIndia @DDNewslive @CGIJeddah — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 15, 2026

The embassy also advised Indians requiring urgent departure to consider flights from neighbouring countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, while noting that travellers would be responsible for obtaining the necessary visas.

Urging Indians to exercise caution, Vipul said, “In the current situation, it is important for everyone to remain calm and alert; in the event of an aerial attack, please ensure you stay indoors--do not remain outside.”

He also warned the community against recording or circulating footage of attacks.

“Additionally, please refrain from taking or sharing photos or videos of any attacks within the Indian community, as this is a violation of Saudi law and could lead to legal trouble for you,” he said.

The embassy's Thursday advisory similarly cautioned that filming, publishing or sharing information related to missile and drone interceptions and their impact sites could expose individuals to legal liability under local rules.

Vipul said the embassy and consulate remained operational, with passport and attestation services continuing to function.

“Above all, please stay calm and do not panic. For those of us living in Saudi Arabia, please note that offices remain open and all services are fully operational. Our embassy and consulate are functioning, and our outsourced service provider is also active, ensuring that there are no difficulties in obtaining passport or attestation services. Please remain calm, stay connected, and feel free to use our helplines to reach out to us,” he added.

Separately, the Indian Embassy said Akasa Air had extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21, while another travel alert for IndiGo listed cancellations to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina until October 24, inclusive.