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Home / World / "Pleased to arrive in Kingston": EAM Jaishankar begins his first visit to Jamaica

"Pleased to arrive in Kingston": EAM Jaishankar begins his first visit to Jamaica

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ANI
Updated At : 07:15 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Kingston [Jamaica], May 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Jamaica on Saturday for his first official visit to the Caribbean nation, where he is expected to engage with the country's leadership, business community and members of the Indian diaspora.

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"Pleased to arrive in Kingston for my first visit to Jamaica," Jaishankar wrote on X. He added, "Touched by the warm welcome extended by Foreign Minister Kamina J Smith."

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Jaishankar also said he looked forward to discussions during the two-day visit, stating, "Look forward to engaging with the Jamaican leadership, business community, and members of the Indian diaspora over the next two days."

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Earlier, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar made a brief stopover in Zurich while en route to his official visit to Caribbean nations, including Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Jaishankar has embarked on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nations.

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According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit is from from May 2 to May 10.

MEA stated that the visit underscores India's close historical and cultural ties with the three countries, particularly due to the presence of Girmitiya communities.

During the visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet the leadership of the three nations and hold discussions with his counterparts on a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The ministry said the visit is aimed at sustaining the momentum of India's political engagement with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, while further strengthening longstanding and friendly ties. It also reflects a shared commitment to South-South cooperation and development.

"During the visit, EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement read.

"This visit of EAM is envisaged to continue the momentum of India's political engagements with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago and boost our longstanding and friendly relations with these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development," it added.

In addition to official meetings, the External Affairs Minister is expected to engage with prominent business leaders and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the three countries.

India has been steadily deepening its engagement with these nations over time, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance diaspora-focused cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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