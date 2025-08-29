DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / PM expresses gratitude for warm welcome in Tokyo, says will be interacting with business leaders in few hours

PM expresses gratitude for warm welcome in Tokyo, says will be interacting with business leaders in few hours

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:00 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tokyo [Japan], August 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude toward the Indian community for the warm welcome in Tokyo and said that he is "deeply touched by the warmth and affection" that he received upon his arrival.

Advertisement

PM Modi praised the Indian community in Japan for their contribution to Japanese society and commended their commitment to preserving their cultural roots.

"Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1961255440463147046

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning, where he was welcomed by the members of the Indian and Japanese communities with cultural performances.

Advertisement

PM Modi also informed about his scheduled meeting with business leaders to add "vigour" to India-Japan trade and investment ties.

"In a few hours from now, I will be interacting with a group of business leaders with a focus on adding vigour to India-Japan trade and investment ties," PM Modi said.

Upon PM Modi's arrival in Tokyo, A group of Japanese people dressed up in Rajasthani attire welcomed PM Modi with a traditional folk song. Another group performed various classical dances, including Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Odissi.

"It was such a great chance to perform for Prime Minister Modi. I am very happy. I performed Mohiniyattam, a classical dance form from South India. I have more than 25 years of experience. This dance is an individual dance form, but for Prime Minister Modi, we made it a group performance," one of the Japanese artists said.

Another Japanese artist who performed Kathak said performing in front of PM Modi is like a gold medal for us.

"We performed Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Mohiniattam and Odissi together, on live music... This is the third time I came in front of him, but this is the first time I got to be close to him. This is like a gold medal for us," she said.

PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, who warmly welcomed him with chants of "Bharat Mata ki jai."

This marks PM Modi's first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years, aimed at deepening bilateral ties and advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.

The visit comes at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. During the summit, PM Modi will hold in-depth talks with his Japanese counterpart, reviewing progress across multiple domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Following the Japan visit, he will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts