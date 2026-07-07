PM Modi accorded Guard of Honour in Jakarta ahead of crucial bilateral talks

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a formal ceremonial Guard of Honour in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday, marking the commencement of his high-profile diplomatic engagements in the country.

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The ceremonial welcome in Jakarta took place in the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who personally led the reception for the visiting leader.

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Demonstrating the close personal rapport between the two dignitaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto shared a warm hug.

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Following the grand reception, the focus shifts to direct diplomatic engagement, with Prime Minister Modi scheduled to hold comprehensive bilateral discussions with President Prabowo today.

This high-profile interaction comes after the Prime Minister landed in Indonesia on Monday to launch his three-nation diplomatic visit. His arrival was marked by military aircraft escorting the Prime Minister's plane as it entered Indonesian airspace, where he was formally received at the airport by President Prabowo and greeted with a traditional cultural dance performance.

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The official visit to Indonesia, running from July 6 to 8 at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks his fourth journey to the Southeast Asian country. Crucially, this signifies the inaugural bilateral visit between the two nations since they formally elevated their diplomatic relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

Today's high-level engagement is anticipated to inject further momentum into this Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with bilateral defence and maritime coordination positioned high on the shared agenda. Security relations between New Delhi and Jakarta have expanded significantly in recent years, driven by frequent high-level official exchanges, regular joint military manoeuvres, collaborative defence industry initiatives, and the landmark acquisition of BrahMo s supersonic cruise missiles by Indonesia.

Underscoring this focus on regional maritime safety, the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) framework serves as India's institutional vision for promoting security, stability, and inclusive developmental growth across the maritime domain. In line with this strategy, PM Modi stated that the diplomatic visit would build directly upon the robust momentum currently characterising India's relations with Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, with a distinct focus on expanding cooperation across strategic, economic, and people-centric domains.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

Following his current engagements in Indonesia, PM Modi will proceed to Australia and New Zealand as part of his multi-nation visit. Ahead of his arrival in those countries, members of the Indian diaspora community residing in Indonesia voiced strong optimism that the high-level visit would pave the way for enhanced collaborative ventures across the mining, infrastructure, energy, and emerging technology sectors.

During his stay in Jakarta, the Prime Minister is also slated to engage directly with these members of the local Indian diaspora. Furthermore, he will accompany President Prabowo to the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple Complex situated in Yogyakarta, a historical site he has previously characterised as a visible symbol of the profound civilisational links tying the two nations together.

These enduring civilisational links are mirrored on the economic front, where Indonesia stands as India's second-largest commercial trading partner within the ASEAN bloc. Total bilateral trade volumes reached USD 24.78 billion during the 2025-26 fiscal year, and more than 130 Indian business corporations maintain active investment footprints spanning various sectors of the Indonesian domestic economy.

Building upon these robust commercial channels, the strategic acquisition of critical minerals is also expected to feature prominently during the bilateral state discussions today. Indonesia currently holds approximately 21 per cent of global nickel reserves and ranks among the primary international producers of bauxite, copper, and tin, rendering the archipelago a vital partner for India's long-term supply chain security and renewable energy transition targets.

Ultimately, the Prime Minister's state visit aims to deepen institutional cooperation while systematically strengthening trade and investment channels within the critical minerals sector, alongside a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral ties. (ANI)

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