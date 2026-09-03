PM Modi and Belgian counterpart review ties, reaffirm commitment to deepen partnership

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, with the discussions covering the entire range of the two countries' relations.

The two leaders also took up regional and global matters of mutual interest and reiterated their resolve to further deepen bilateral ties.

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"The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with a focus on defence, trade, investment, innovation, semiconductors, fintech, critical minerals, people-to-people ties, and academic and research cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the close and multifaceted India-Belgium partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

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Prime Minister @narendramodi held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Bart De Wever @Bart_DeWever of Belgium in New Delhi today. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with a focus on defence, trade, investment, innovation, semiconductor, fintech,… pic.twitter.com/brv6hOPJr6 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 3, 2026

During their meeting, PM Modi and PM Bart De Wever witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) covering defence, renewable energy, combating crime and establishing diplomatic training between the two nations.

The two countries also agreed on measures to double bilateral trade over the next five years, including the establishment of a business forum, an investment forum and a consular dialogue, the MEA stated.

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National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, MEA's Secretary (West) Sibi George and other officials attended the meeting.

PM De Wever is scheduled to deliver a keynote address later in the day at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business event held in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

After completing his engagements in New Delhi, Bart De Wever will travel to Mumbai on Friday for interactions with various stakeholders, including representatives from the diamond, ports and logistics sectors.

PM Bart De Wever reached New Delhi on Thursday for an official visit to India. He is visiting India for the first time since assuming office in February last year.

His visit also marks the first visit by a Belgian PM to India in two decades, representing a significant new phase in India-Belgium relations. The visit builds on the Belgian Economic Mission led by Princess Astrid in March 2025.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Belgium partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity and people-to-people ties, as well as to further deepen India-EU and India-Europe engagement," the MEA mentioned in a statement. (ANI)

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