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Home / World / PM Modi and Iranian Prez Pezeshkian hold talks in Bishkek, discuss West Asia situation

PM Modi and Iranian Prez Pezeshkian hold talks in Bishkek, discuss West Asia situation

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ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, marking the first meeting between the two leaders in two years. India reiterated its backing for all efforts for long-standing peace and stability in the region.

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Taking to his social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace."

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Elaborating on the diplomatic interaction via social media, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described it as a "fruitful meeting."

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"The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. They reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister also underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce," Jaiswal said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, alongside other senior delegates from Tehran were among those who attended the meeting.

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PM Modi and President Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation, where the Iranian President briefed the Indian PM on developments in West Asia and the way forward. During the conversation, PM Modi welcomed the understanding reached to end the conflict and reiterated the need for continued efforts for lasting peace and stability. Both leaders had earlier spoken on March 21, during which they had discussed in detail the security situation in the West Asia region.

PM Modi is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek and the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, besides the West Asia situation.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and said, "The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas including defence, economic, pharma, science and technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia."

"PM Narendra Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties," the MEA added.

Pursuing his engagements in the Kyrgyz capital, PM Modi visited the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek and paid tribute to Bapu. He interacted with the Indian community members who were present there to welcome him. The statue was unveiled during the Prime Minister's visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

"In Bishkek this morning, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the city. Gandhi Ji's thoughts will always have an unparalleled impact on our minds," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minster also interacted with members of different communities in Bishkek, including Yoga practitioners, academics, ITEC alumni and researchers.

"Happy to see such continuous engagement with India. One of the Yoga practitioners was in Ahmedabad for the World Yogasana Championship and won a medal," PM Modi said on X after the interaction. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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