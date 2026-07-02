PM Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House on Thursday in a joint effort to expand and strengthen their bilateral strategic and global cooperation.

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The Indian delegation during the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, among other officials.

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Prior to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi, held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House.

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The talks marked another step in further strengthening the special partnership built on trust. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present alongside other officials.

Earlier, the Japanese PM Takaichi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

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Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X, "Further strengthening our special partnership. PM Sanae Takaichi of Japan was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. A partnership for the future, built on trust and rooted in shared values."

During the reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi introduced his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries to the Japanese PM.

Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

During the visit, she will participate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, which is expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the summit will provide an opportunity for both leaders to strengthen cooperation across strategic, economic, technological and security domains.

Diplomatic sources have indicated that discussions are also likely to cover maritime security, defence technology cooperation, and the development of an "Industrial Value Chain" connecting the Bay of Bengal and India's Northeast.

Her visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and comes as both countries continue to strengthen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership in response to evolving regional and global challenges. (ANI)

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