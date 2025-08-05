PM Modi announces free e-visas to Filipinos after President Marcos grants visa-free entry to Indians

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will be offering free e-visas to Filipino tourists, in a reciprocal move following the Philippines' decision to grant visa-free entry to Indian nationals.

The announcement came during a Joint Press Statement by PM Modi and Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, who is currently on a five-day state visit to the country.

During the event, both leaders agreed to enhance people-to-people ties and connectivity further.

"We welcome the decision of the Philippines to grant visa-free entry to Indian tourists. India, in turn, has decided to extend the facility of free e-visas to tourists from the Philippines. Efforts will also be made to launch direct flights between Delhi and Manila within this year," PM Modi said.

President Marcos echoed the sentiment, highlighting the Philippines' recent visa-free policy for Indian citizens and thanking India for the reciprocal gesture.

"I reiterated our introduction of visa-free entry privileges and extended our invitation for more Indian tourists to visit the Philippines. I thank Prime Minister Modi in turn for the introduction of a scheme to grant visas free of charge to Filipino tourists travelling to India. We welcome the resumption of direct flights from October this year and have renewed our commitment to sustaining and expanding such direct air connectivity," he stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs later announced direct flights from Delhi to Manila, expected to commence operations from October 1 this year, in a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity between India and the Philippines.

During a special press briefing on the occasion of the state visit of the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, to India, the MEA indicated that the two countries are exploring possibilities of expanding air links to additional destinations shortly to provide a strong impetus to tourism, business, and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

"Direct Air India flight connectivity from Delhi to Manila will be operational from the 1st of October to the Philippines, hopefully. Further discussions on destinations and how to expand will be further," the MEA stated.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the Philippines for strongly condemning the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 22 people were killed and for supporting India's efforts in the global fight against terrorism.

"We welcome the Philippines' decision to join the International Fusion Centre established by India for the Indian Ocean Region. We express our sincere gratitude to the Government of the Philippines and to the President for strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and for standing with us in our fight against terrorism," the Prime Minister stated.

President Marcos conveyed the solidarity of the Filipino people with India in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and reiterated the Philippines' firm stance against terrorism.

"As emissaries of our people, I bring with me the enduring friendship of the Filipino nation. I carry the message of our solidarity with India, both over the tragic attack in Pahalgam earlier this year and in the broader fight against terrorism," President Marcos stated.

This visit also marks a historic moment in India-Philippines relations, as the two countries announced the elevation of their ties to a Strategic Partnership as they celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

"India is delighted to welcome Philippines President, Mr. Bongbong Marcos at a time when we mark 75 years of bilateral relations between our nations. It is equally gladdening that we have decided to elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership, which ensures our cooperation becomes more robust and diverse. An Action Plan has also been drawn up in this regard," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the growing cultural and tourism exchanges, reaffirming their commitment to regular cultural exchange programmes.

"We are working to boost cultural linkages between India and Philippines. Our nations will work together in tourism, connectivity and holding regular cultural exchange programmes. President Marcos and I held wide-ranging talks on India-Philippines bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues. An important part of the discussion was to boost trade. Other areas like IT, healthcare, automobiles, minerals, space and science offer immense potential too. Growing cooperation in defence and security is also a very welcome development," the post added.

India is delighted to welcome Philippines President, Mr. Bongbong Marcos at a time when we mark 75 years of bilateral relations between our nations. It is equally gladdening that we have decided to elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership, which ensures our cooperation becomes… pic.twitter.com/OmzpxziBFp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2025

The Ministry of External Affairs also stated the meeting was a "new milestone" in India-Philippines relations, stating that the two leaders had "agreed to elevate India-Philippines bilateral relations to a 'Strategic Partnership'," and noted the signing of several key agreements.

These include the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in Criminal Matters (MLAT), a Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners, and Terms of Reference for Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) negotiations.

"A new milestone: India and Philippines are now Strategic Partners. PM Narendra Modi and President Marcos held talks at Hyderabad House & agreed to elevate India-Philippines bilateral relations to a 'Strategic Partnership'. The leaders also witnessed exchange of the Plan of Action (2025-29) for implementation of the Strategic Partnership. Discussions focused on various aspects of ties. Several important documents, including MLAT in Criminal Matters, Treaty on Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners, ToRs on negotiations of India-Philippines Preferential Trade Agreement, ToRs on establishment of Staff Talks between defence forces, in the area of space, tourism, culture, S&T and digital technologies, were exchanged," the MEA stated in a post on X.

A new milestone: India and Philippines are now Strategic Partners 🇵🇭🤝🇮🇳 PM @narendramodi and President @bongbongmarcos held talks at Hyderabad House & agreed to elevate India-Philippines bilateral relations to a ‘Strategic Partnership’. The leaders also witnessed exchange of… pic.twitter.com/PBxmMQT9dH — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 5, 2025

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his affirmation over the India-Philippine relationship and over the Indo-Pacific cooperation.

"Pleased to witness the announcement of India-Philippines Strategic Partnership by PM Narendra Modi and President Marcos. An affirmation of our deepening Indo-Pacific cooperation, as we mark 75 years of diplomatic relations," the EAM stated.

Pleased to witness the announcement of India - Philippines Strategic Partnership by PM @narendramodi and President @bongbongmarcos. An affirmation of our deepening Indo - Pacific cooperation, as we mark 75 years of diplomatic relations. 🇮🇳 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/pYRhuJwawM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 5, 2025

Following their meeting, both leaders declared 13 wide-ranging agreements, with key pacts spanning defence, security, science and technology, tourism, digital cooperation, maritime collaboration, and cultural exchange.

A detailed Plan of Action for the Strategic Partnership covering the years 2025 to 2029 was also unveiled, laying the roadmap for enhanced engagement across critical sectors, the MEA stated in a statement.

Among the notable outcomes were the adoption of Terms of Reference between the Indian Air Force and the Philippine Air Force on Air Staff Talks, between the Indian Army and the Philippine Army on Army-to-Army Staff Talks, and between the Indian Navy and the Philippine Navy on Navy-to-Navy Talks. The two sides also signed a Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and a Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, aimed at strengthening legal and judicial cooperation.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed to bolster cooperation in digital technologies.

A statement of Intent was also exchanged between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Philippine Space Agency, focused on collaboration in the peaceful uses of outer space. (ANI)

