Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 (ANI): After their delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Argentina Javier Milei greeted a large crowd gathered outside the Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires on Saturday, acknowledging the enthusiastic reception during the PM's official visit.

Advertisement

Earlier, President Milei extended a warm welcome to PM Modi upon his arrival in the Argentine capital. The two leaders shared a warm hug, reflecting the growing ties between India and Argentina.

Adding to his engagements, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires earlier in the day, following his arrival in the country on the third leg of his five-nation tour.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ahead of the BRICS Summit in Brazil, preparations have begun for a grand welcome for Prime Minister Modi.

A Brazilian music group will perform the devotional song "Jai Jagadamba Maa Durga" in his honour during his visit.

Advertisement

"We would like to thank the ICCR Cultural Centre for promoting cultural exchange between India and Brazil, and especially the director, Jyoti Kiran, for putting her trust in our music and giving us this wonderful opportunity to perform in front of the Prime Minister, which is an honour for us as a group," said a member of the Brazilian music group.

"As musicians, we believe in the power of sound, particularly in the mantra of personal and global transformation. So, it is a privilege for us to be here today," he added.

Prime Minister Modi will attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6-7.

PM Modi's visit to the memorial underscores India's respect for global freedom fighters and shared values of liberty and sovereignty.

PM Modi landed at Ezeiza International Airport earlier on Friday and was on an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei.

As part of his official agenda, his itinerary included holding bilateral talks with Milei to review ongoing cooperation and explore ways to deepen the India-Argentina partnership in key sectors such as defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

Soon after his arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by members of the Indian diaspora outside his hotel. He witnessed a traditional Indian dance performance and interacted with the enthusiastic crowd, who chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi-Modi' to welcome him.

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi said in a post on X, "Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires. It is truly moving to see how, thousands of kilometres away from home, the spirit of India shines brightly through our Indian community."

He also wrote, "Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him."

Members of the Indian community and local artists hailed Modi's efforts to promote India's cultural and global stature, making his visit a moment of pride and celebration for the diaspora.

Prime Minister Modi's engagements in Buenos Aires not only reflected India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Argentina but also showcased the enduring spirit of the Indian diaspora. Their heartfelt reception, marked by cultural performances and chants, underscored the deep bonds that connected Indian communities across the world with their roots. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)