Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], September 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, being held at Bishkek's Yrys Ordo Congress Hall, which brought together leaders of the SCO member states and invited leaders.

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Alongwith PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping also arrived for the 26th Summit.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin was also present to attend the Summit.

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Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, who is hosting the summit and serving as its chairman, is leading the gathering.

Alongwith PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon are also present at the SCO gathering.

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The summit is also being conducted in an expanded "SCO Plus" format, bringing together leaders from more than a dozen other associated countries.

Among the leaders attending the expanded format are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe.

The 26th SCO Leadership Summit brings together 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues.

With the membership of 10 countries, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation represents about 25 per cent of global GDP. The SCO countries are developing long-term relations of good-neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest based on the universally recognised principles and norms of international law.

The main goals are to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good-neighbourliness, promote multilateral interaction to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, jointly address new challenges and threats, encourage effective and mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres and promote economic growth and social and cultural development.

India has been a full member of the organisation since 2017. Prime Minister Modi will address the summit, where he will highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity at the forum.

The summit is also being conducted in an expanded "SCO Plus" format, bringing together leaders from more than a dozen other associated countries.

Among the leaders attending the expanded format are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also arrived to attend the summit.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation attended the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which took place in Bishkek.

Sharing visuals from the event in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi, along with other SCO leaders, participated in the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek."

In his post, he highlighted how the biennial event celebrates the rich sporting traditions, culture and heritage of nomadic civilisations, bringing together countries in a vibrant celebration of their shared culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian contingent participating in the event. The Indian contingent, comprising 87 members, including 73 athletes, 10 cultural representatives and four participants in the scientific programme, walked into the arena carrying the national flag.

The 2026 edition features a wide-ranging sports programme comprising 43 disciplines, including traditional wrestling forms such as Goresh, Kurash and Mongol Bokh, along with Kok Boru, Kekpar, equestrian events, Toguz Kargool, Mangala, Oware, Chuko, Ordo, tug of war and strongman competitions. (ANI)

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