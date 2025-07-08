PM Modi arrives at hotel in Brasilia, receives warm welcome from Indian diaspora

Brasilia [Brazil], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at a hotel in Brasilia on Monday (local time).

Members of the Indian community carrying Indian flags had gathered outside the hotel to welcome PM Modi. PM Modi also interacted with children who came to welcome him.

PM Modi witnessed a cultural performance upon arrival at the hotel in Brasilia. He appreciated the artists and interacted with them after their performances ended.

PM Modi also witnessed a spiritual performance at the hotel. He also took a picture with the artists who performed to welcome him at the hotel.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Brasilia on Monday evening (local time) for his State Visit to Brazil. Brazil's Minister of Defence, Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, received him at the airport.

PM Modi appreciated the artists, who performed a traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae performance to welcome him. He arrived in Brasilia after attending the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7. PM Modi travelled to Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Taking new strides in India- Brazil steadfast partnership. PM @narendramodi has landed in the capital city of Brasilia on a State Visit to Brazil. On arrival, he was warmly received by Mr. Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, Minister of Defence of Brazil, at the airport. The welcome was made delightfully musical by the traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae performance."

During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on broadening the Strategic Partnership between the two nations in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

PM Modi described the Rio de Janeiro leg of his visit to Brazil as "productive." He stated that he and other leaders held extensive deliberations at the BRICS Summit. PM Modi stated that his bilateral meetings with world leaders will boost India's friendship with various nations.

PM Modi shared a video on the social media platform X, which showed him participating in the BRICS Summit and holding bilateral meetings with world leaders. The video also showed how PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon arrival in Rio de Janeiro.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi stated, "The Rio leg of my Brazil visit was very productive. We had extensive deliberations at the BRICS Summit. I compliment President Lula and the Brazilian Government for the work they've done through their BRICS Presidency in making this platform even more effective. My bilateral meetings with world leaders will also boost India's friendship with various nations."

"Now on the way to Brasilia for the State Visit. Will hold detailed talks with President Lula on different aspects of India-Brazil ties," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier, PM Modi, along with other BRICS leaders, partners and outreach invitees, gathered for the traditional family photo at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

PM Modi arrived in Brazil on Saturday (local time) after concluding his visit to Argentina, where he held a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. After Brazil, PM Modi will head to Namibia on July 9 and also address its parliament. (ANI)

