DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi arrives in Australia, says visit will add vigour to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

PM Modi arrives in Australia, says visit will add vigour to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Melbourne [Australia], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday in the second leg of his three-nation visit and was accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

Advertisement

During the three-day visit, PM Modi will hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and interact with the Indian diaspora.

Advertisement

The visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Modi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"I look forward to the talks with Prime Minister Albanese. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora, which is an important pillar of our partnership," he said.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister reached Australia after a successful visit to Indonesia.

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart are expected to take forward bilateral relations in the areas of defence and security, trade and investments, education and mobility and people-to-people ties.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said the visit will also provide an opportunity for India and Australia to deepen our bilateral ties in the areas of emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, shared a video message from Melbourne on Wednesday, noting that there is excitement about the visit.

"Namaste Prime Minister Modi! A quick vibe check from Melbourne: the city is buzzing and ready to extend you a warm welcome. I've just arrived, and the excitement is palpable. A big week of conversations, connections, and progress for the Australia-India partnership," Green said in a post on X.

"I know many people in here are focusing on the major diaspora engagement he will have, but, very, very important is the trade and commerce relationship between our countries. Already terrific with our first phase free trade agreement, that can get even stronger. Melbourne is also the city of culture, and we are looking to do more in the field of arts and culture with India," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts