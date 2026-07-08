PM Modi arrives in Australia, says visit will add vigour to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Melbourne [Australia], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday in the second leg of his three-nation visit and was accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

Advertisement

During the three-day visit, PM Modi will hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and interact with the Indian diaspora.

Advertisement

The visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Modi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"I look forward to the talks with Prime Minister Albanese. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora, which is an important pillar of our partnership," he said.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister reached Australia after a successful visit to Indonesia.

PM Modi and his Australian counterpart are expected to take forward bilateral relations in the areas of defence and security, trade and investments, education and mobility and people-to-people ties.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said the visit will also provide an opportunity for India and Australia to deepen our bilateral ties in the areas of emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, shared a video message from Melbourne on Wednesday, noting that there is excitement about the visit.

"Namaste Prime Minister Modi! A quick vibe check from Melbourne: the city is buzzing and ready to extend you a warm welcome. I've just arrived, and the excitement is palpable. A big week of conversations, connections, and progress for the Australia-India partnership," Green said in a post on X.

"I know many people in here are focusing on the major diaspora engagement he will have, but, very, very important is the trade and commerce relationship between our countries. Already terrific with our first phase free trade agreement, that can get even stronger. Melbourne is also the city of culture, and we are looking to do more in the field of arts and culture with India," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)