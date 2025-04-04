PM Modi arrives in Colombo, six Sri Lankan ministers receive him at airport

Colombo [Sri Lanka] April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Friday for a two-day visit during which he will meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and review progress made on the joint vision of "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future"

PM Modi reached Sri Lanka after his visit to Thailand during which he held bilateral meeting with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra and attended the BIMSTEC Summit. He also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

In a special welcome, despite the rain, six top ministers of Sri Lanka received PM Modi at the airport.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Minister of Health and Mass Media and Chief Government Whip Nalinda Jayatissa; Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha; Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar and Minister of Women and Child Affairs

Saroja Savithri Paulraj and Minister of Science and Technology Chrishantha Abeysena received PM Modi at the airport.

Advertisement

"Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programmes in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During the visit, PM Modi will travel to Anuradhapura to inaugurate development projects implemented with India's financial assistance. PM Modi had last visited Sri Lanka was in 2019.

Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People carrying flags of India expressed excitement over PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka.

"We are very excited. India has been shining like never before. The way he has put India on the global map today, we are shining as a superpower," Priyanka, a member of the Indian diaspora, said.

On the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, PM Modi held a meeting with several leaders, including Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)