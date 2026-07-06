PM Modi arrives in Indonesia, received at airport by Indonesian President

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Indonesia in the first leg of his three-nation tour.

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He was accorded a warm welcome. In a special gesture, PM Modi was received at the airport by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

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Fighter jets from the Indonesian Air Force accompanied the PM's plane from the time he entered their airspace.

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PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Indonesia. He watched a cultural display after he arrived in Jakarta.

India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during PM Modi's first visit to Indonesia in 2018.

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This is his first bilateral visit to Indonesia after the elevation of our bilateral ties and follows the state visit of President Prabowo, who was the chief guest at our Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that India and Indonesia share strong civilizational and people-to-people ties and his visit will further deepen all aspects of the multifaceted partnership.

"During this visit, I will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, which is another remarkable testament to our close cultural ties," he said.

From Indonesia, PM Modi will travel to Australia. He will also visit New Zealand. India and Indonesia have shared two millennia of close cultural and commercial contacts. Since the adoption of India's 'Look East Policy' in 1991, there has been a rapid development of bilateral relations in political, security, defence, commercial and cultural fields. (ANI)

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