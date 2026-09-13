DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi, BRICS leaders pose for family photo at Bharat Mandapam

PM Modi, BRICS leaders pose for family photo at Bharat Mandapam

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRICS leaders posed for a family photo of the grouping at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the 18th BRICS Summit under the chairship of India.

PM Modi stood in the centre with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping beside him.

Advertisement

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, under chairship of India, ahead of the open session titled ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’.

Advertisement

The leaders will take part in the open session on Sunday, which will focus on the core pillars of the central theme, namely resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

The session will be held at the Summit Hall inside Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The open session is part of the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted by India on September 12-13 under the chairship theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

The session is expected to provide an opportunity for BRICS leaders to deliberate on areas of common interest and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among member countries while advancing an inclusive approach to global growth.

On the second day of the New Delhi BRICS Summit, PM Modi is also slated to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Egypt, Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria on Sunday.PM Modi will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. South Africa has been a core part of BRICS.

PM Modi will also meet Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The Egyptian leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Saturday.

PM Modi will also meet Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo and Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima as India boosts its ties with African and Asian nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts