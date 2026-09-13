PM Modi, BRICS leaders pose for family photo at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRICS leaders posed for a family photo of the grouping at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the 18th BRICS Summit under the chairship of India.

PM Modi stood in the centre with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping beside him.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, under chairship of India, ahead of the open session titled ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’.

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The leaders will take part in the open session on Sunday, which will focus on the core pillars of the central theme, namely resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

The session will be held at the Summit Hall inside Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

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The open session is part of the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted by India on September 12-13 under the chairship theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

The session is expected to provide an opportunity for BRICS leaders to deliberate on areas of common interest and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among member countries while advancing an inclusive approach to global growth.

On the second day of the New Delhi BRICS Summit, PM Modi is also slated to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Egypt, Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria on Sunday.PM Modi will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. South Africa has been a core part of BRICS.

PM Modi will also meet Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The Egyptian leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Saturday.

PM Modi will also meet Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo and Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima as India boosts its ties with African and Asian nations. (ANI)

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