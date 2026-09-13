PM Modi, Burundi President reaffirm India-AU partnership, discuss early IAFS-IV summit

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who is also the Chairperson of the African Union, on Sunday reaffirmed the importance of the India-African Union partnership as a key pillar of cooperation within the Global South and discussed the early convening of the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV).

Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with President Ndayishimiye at Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

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President Ndayishimiye attended the BRICS Summit as a representative of the African Union. His visit comes as India hosted the two-day summit under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

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During their meeting, the two leaders recalled India's role in bringing the African Union into the G20 fold during India's presidency in 2023. They stressed that the India-African Union partnership is a key pillar of cooperation within the Global South and discussed the early convening of IAFS-IV at a mutually convenient date.

The two leaders also reviewed India-Burundi ties and discussed cooperation in areas including economic cooperation, development partnership, agricultural modernisation, healthcare and capacity-building initiatives.

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Prime Minister Modi commended the African Union leadership for successfully combating the Ebola outbreak, while the AU Chairperson appreciated India's medical support to Africa CDC to help mitigate the outbreak.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Congratulated Burundi on assuming the Chair of the African Union. We discussed strengthening India-Burundi ties in development cooperation, capacity building, youth skilling, agriculture and clean energy."

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X, "The two leaders, while recalling India’s role in bringing the African Union into the G20 fold during India's presidency in 2023, stressed that the India-African Union partnership is a key pillar of cooperation within the Global South. They discussed the convening of the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) at a mutually convenient date. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties in the areas of economic cooperation, development partnership, agricultural modernisation, healthcare and capacity-building initiatives."

The two leaders also discussed India-Burundi relations, which the Ministry of External Affairs said continue to be defined by warmth, solidarity and shared developmental aspirations. The meeting took place as India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together BRICS leaders and representatives from partner countries and organisations. (ANI)

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