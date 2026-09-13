DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi, Burundi President reaffirm India-AU partnership, discuss early IAFS-IV summit

PM Modi, Burundi President reaffirm India-AU partnership, discuss early IAFS-IV summit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:22 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who is also the Chairperson of the African Union, on Sunday reaffirmed the importance of the India-African Union partnership as a key pillar of cooperation within the Global South and discussed the early convening of the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV).

Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with President Ndayishimiye at Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Advertisement

President Ndayishimiye attended the BRICS Summit as a representative of the African Union. His visit comes as India hosted the two-day summit under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

Advertisement

During their meeting, the two leaders recalled India's role in bringing the African Union into the G20 fold during India's presidency in 2023. They stressed that the India-African Union partnership is a key pillar of cooperation within the Global South and discussed the early convening of IAFS-IV at a mutually convenient date.

The two leaders also reviewed India-Burundi ties and discussed cooperation in areas including economic cooperation, development partnership, agricultural modernisation, healthcare and capacity-building initiatives.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi commended the African Union leadership for successfully combating the Ebola outbreak, while the AU Chairperson appreciated India's medical support to Africa CDC to help mitigate the outbreak.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Congratulated Burundi on assuming the Chair of the African Union. We discussed strengthening India-Burundi ties in development cooperation, capacity building, youth skilling, agriculture and clean energy."

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X, "The two leaders, while recalling India’s role in bringing the African Union into the G20 fold during India's presidency in 2023, stressed that the India-African Union partnership is a key pillar of cooperation within the Global South. They discussed the convening of the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) at a mutually convenient date. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties in the areas of economic cooperation, development partnership, agricultural modernisation, healthcare and capacity-building initiatives."

The two leaders also discussed India-Burundi relations, which the Ministry of External Affairs said continue to be defined by warmth, solidarity and shared developmental aspirations. The meeting took place as India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together BRICS leaders and representatives from partner countries and organisations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts