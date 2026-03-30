PM Modi calls for restoration of peace in West Asia during call with Dutch counterpart; discusses ways to further expand bilateral partnership

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, discussing the security situation in West Asia and underlined the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

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During the conversation, they also discussed ways to further deepen ties between New Delhi and Amsterdam. Significantly, PM Jetten said that he is looking forward to welcoming PM Modi to the Netherlands soon so the two countries can make further progress on these themes.

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In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the leaders highlighted the potential of partnership in areas such as semiconductors, mega water projects, green hydrogen and talent mobility.

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"Also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region", PM Modi added.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2038637558994014646?s=20

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Underlining the strength of the relationship, Dutch PM Rob Jetten recalled the India-EU Free Trade Agreement concluded earlier this year and said that India and the Netherlands are forging a strategic partnership that includes defence, water management, innovation and trade.

"With everything going on in the world at the moment, now is the time to strengthen our cooperation. Prime Minister @narendramodi of India and I discussed this in an introductory phone conversation today", the post added.

https://x.com/MinPres/status/2038587035477303737?s=20

India and the Netherlands have been cooperating across several fronts.

Earlier in March, the Netherlands' Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation, Dewi van de Weerd, told ANI how India and the Netherlands have a dynamic relationship, with people from the creative, cultural sector and heritage experts doing projects together.

Recently, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation on maritime heritage, marking a significant step toward developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat.

Before this, India and the Netherlands agreed to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Committee and signed key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to deepen cooperation in emerging and strategic sectors during the visit of the Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel here.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs release, during the delegation-level talks on December 19, the two sides welcomed the decision to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Committee to deepen economic cooperation, address trade facilitation issues, and promote bilateral investment.

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel observed that India and the Netherlands are closely aligned in outlook and approach despite differences in geographical size, stressing the need for deeper cooperation at a time of shifting global geopolitics.

Speaking during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, van Weel highlighted shared values between the two countries and the importance of standing together. (ANI)

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