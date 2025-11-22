DT
PM Modi calls for rethinking parameters for global development, outlines three new initiatives at G20 Summit

ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
Johannesburg [South Africa], November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a profound rethinking of global development parameters.

Addressing the session on 'Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind' at the G20 Summit, PM Modi noted that while the G20 has long shaped global finance and growth, prevailing models have deprived large populations of resources and driven the over-exploitation of nature, challenges felt acutely in Africa.

This is the first time that G20 Summit is being held in Africa.

The Prime Minister outlined three path-breaking new initiatives. Global traditional knowledge repository - which meant recognising that many communities across the world preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living, the Prime Minister proposed the creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20.

India's Indian Knowledge Systems initiative can form the base for this platform.

The repository will document and share traditional wisdom that demonstrates time-tested models of sustainable living, ensuring that this knowledge is carried forward to future generations.

PM Modi outlined G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, which stresses that Africa's development is in the global interest.

The initiative will adopt a train-the-trainers model across sectors, supported and financed by all G20 partners. The collective target is to create one million certified trainers in Africa over the next decade, who will then help skill millions of young people.

PM Modi proposed a dedicated G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus, aimed at unifying financial, governance, and security tools. The initiative will help disrupt trafficking networks, choke illicit financial flows, and weaken a major funding source for terrorism. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

