PM Modi calls for working together for responsible AI, invites BRICS nations to participate in AI Impact Summit

Rio de Janeiro [Brazi], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India views Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a means to enhance human values and capabilities and called for giving equal priority to resolving concerns and encouraging innovation in AI governance, and added that they need to work together for Responsible AI.

While addressing the BRICS Summit Outreach Session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence' on Sunday (local time), he invited BRICS nations to participate in the 'AI Impact Summit' set to be held in India next year.

He said, "In the 21st century, the prosperity and progress of humanity depend on technology, especially Artificial Intelligence. On the one hand, AI is a very effective means of bringing about change in the life of a common man, on the other hand, questions such as risks, ethics, bias are also associated with AI. India's thinking and policy on this subject are clear: We see AI as a medium to enhance human values and capabilities. Working on the mantra of 'AI for All'. Today, India is actively and extensively using AI in sectors such as agriculture, health, education, governance."

"We believe that resolving concerns and encouraging innovation should both be given equal priority in AI governance. We will have to work together for Responsible AI. Such global standards will have to be created that can verify the authenticity of digital content so that the source of the content can be known, transparency is maintained, and misuse is stopped. The leaders statement on Global Governance of AI being issued in today's meeting is a positive step in this direction. To increase coordination among all countries, next year, we are going to organize "AI Impact Summit" in India. We hope that all of you will actively contribute in making this summit a success," he added.

PM Modi stated that the diversity of the BRICS group and its firm belief in multipolarity is its "biggest strength." He noted that the whole world is facing challenges and uncertainties.

"The diversity of the BRICS group, and our firm belief in multipolarity, is our biggest strength. Today, when the world order is feeling pressure from all sides, the world is going through many challenges and uncertainties; in such a situation, the increasing relevance and influence of BRICS is natural. We should together consider how BRICS can become a pioneer of a multipolar world in the times to come," he said.

"I have some suggestions in this regard: First, our economic cooperation under BRICS is progressing steadily. BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women Business Alliance have played a special role in this. Under the presidency of Brazil, special emphasis has been laid on reform of the International Financial System. We welcome this," he added.

He spoke about the BRICS Agricultural Research Platform, which has been established in India and can serve as a medium for sharing best practices in agri-biotech, precision farming, and climate change adaptation.

He said, "In the form of BRICS New Development Bank, we have given an important and strong option for the development of the countries of the Global South. While approving projects by NDB, it should focus on issues such as the demand-driven principle, long-term financial sustainability, and a healthy credit rating. Improving our own systems will give more credibility to our call for reformed multilateralism."

"Secondly, today the countries of the Global South have certain expectations and aspirations from BRICS. We can work together to fulfil them.

He called for the creation of the BRICS Science and Research Repository and emphasised that its benefits can be extended to the nations of the Global South. He called for making supply chains secure and resilient.

"We have taken the initiative of 'One Nation One Subscription' to make all academic journals in India available in every corner of the country. Such arrangements have been made in some other BRICS countries as well. I suggest that we consider jointly creating a BRICS Science and Research Repository, the benefits of which can also be extended to the countries of the Global South," he added.

"Third, in addition to greater cooperation in critical minerals and technology, we must focus on making their supply chains secure and resilient. It must also be ensured that no country uses these resources solely for its own interests or as a weapon," he added.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Addressed the BRICS Summit Plenary session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence.' Focused on how to make the BRICS platform even more effective in this increasingly multipolar world. Also gave a few suggestions which are explained in the thread below."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1942022003973583260

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that PM Modi, in his address, emphasised BRICS as a catalyst for global cooperation and a multipolar world.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1942000416771948669

"PM @narendramodi participated in the Outreach Session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence', along with BRICS members, partners and outreach invitees, at the 17th #BRICS Summit. In his address, PM emphasized BRICS as a catalyst for global cooperation and a multipolar world. He urged for demand driven approach & long term financial sustainability in NDB led projects. PM highlighted India's initiatives in agri-biotech, digital education access, and called for a BRICS Science & Research Repository. On AI, he stressed on responsible governance and invited the BRICS partners for the "AI Impact Summit" that India will be hosting next year," Jaiswal posted on X. (ANI)

