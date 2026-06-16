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Home / World / PM Modi concludes 'historic and productive' Slovakia visit; heads to France for G7 Summit

PM Modi concludes 'historic and productive' Slovakia visit; heads to France for G7 Summit

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ANI
Updated At : 01:03 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Bratislava [Slovakia], June 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday concluded his visit to Slovakia, describing it as "historic and productive" and stating that the outcomes of the visit would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

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In a special gesture reflecting the warmth of India-Slovakia ties, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico personally came to see off Prime Minister Modi after the conclusion of his visit.

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In a post on X, PM Modi thanked the Slovak government and people for their hospitality and warm welcome.

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"I am concluding my historic and productive visit to Slovakia. The outcomes of this visit will significantly contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between our countries. Stronger trade relations will bring significant benefits, especially for our youth and future generations," PM Modi said.

He added, "I thank the government of the Slovak Republic and its citizens for their warm welcome and hospitality. I am also very grateful to Prime Minister Fico for personally coming to see me off."

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During his visit, Prime Minister Modi was conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. The honour marked the 33rd international recognition bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign country.

The visit by PM Modi saw the two countries sign a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in the field of education, research, talent mobility, and technology as they cement their ties further.

The agreements were formalised in a Joint Statement issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Bratislava, following delegation-level talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. The initiatives heavily focus on talent mobility, professional safety, and institutional partnerships across the higher education and cultural sectors.

The two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Labour Migration. The agreement is designed to facilitate the orderly, safe, and legal movement of workers while streamlining information exchange between respective regulatory authorities.

to expand bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries by strengthening the role of the India-Slovakia Joint Economic Committee (JEC) to identify and promote high-potential areas of collaboration.

According to the India-Slovakia Joint Statement issued following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, the two leaders committed to enhancing trade and investment ties across several sectors, including automotive, electronics and advanced manufacturing.

"The leaders agreed to further strengthen the role of the India-Slovakia Joint Economic Committee in identifying and promoting high-potential areas of economic cooperation between the two countries," the joint statement read.

The two sides also agreed to explore avenues to significantly increase bilateral trade and two-way investment by leveraging Slovakia's established industrial ecosystem and India's scale, innovation ecosystem and technological capabilities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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