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Home / World / PM Modi condoles death of Dubai Ruler's brother

PM Modi condoles death of Dubai Ruler's brother

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed profound grief over the demise of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the brother of the Dubai Ruler, while praising his dedicated contributions to society. In a public message, the Prime Minister extended his sympathies to the Royal family and citizens of Dubai.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come. I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi posted on X.

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Earlier in the day, the court of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum formally announced that Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passed away on Monday morning at the age of 76. Authorities in Dubai have subsequently proclaimed a 10-day period of official mourning.

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"The Court of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourns the passing of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum this morning, Monday. The Court has declared a 10-day period of official mourning in Dubai, during which flags will be flown at half-mast, effective today, Monday," the Government of Dubai Media Office stated in a post on X.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum likewise offered an intimate tribute dedicated to his brother.

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Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was recognised as the fourth and youngest son of Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the late ruler of Dubai. His professional portfolio included roles such as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding, alongside his tenure as President of Al Wasl Sports Club.

Biographical details on the Al Wasl Sports Club website indicate that, following his graduation from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Sheikh Ahmed enrolled at the Central Military Base situated in Dubai, subsequently rising to the position of Commander in Chief of the base.

Furthermore, during the early 1990s, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum founded the Jebel Ali racecourse with the aim of advancing the sport of horse racing across the UAE. He maintained a tenure as the president of Al Wasl Sports Club spanning 60 years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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