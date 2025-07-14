DT
Home / World / PM Modi condoles demise of former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM Jul 14, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

He recalled their meetings and conversations on various occasions and said the late leader's unwavering commitment to India-Nigeria friendship stood out.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari. I fondly recall our meetings and conversations on various occasions. His wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment to India-Nigeria friendship stood out. I join the 1.4 billion people of India in extending our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people and the government of Nigeria," PM Modi said in a post on X.

According to Al Jazeera, Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away in London at the age of 82 following a long illness.

It reported that Buhari made history in 2015 when he became the first opposition candidate in Nigeria's modern era to defeat a sitting president at the polls. His austere image, fiery rhetoric against corruption, made the former President be seen by his supporters as a reformer and helped him build a national coalition that twice propelled him to the presidency, a rare feat in Nigerian politics. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

