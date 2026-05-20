Rome [Italy], May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was conferred with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Agricola Medal at a ceremony held at the FAO headquarters in Rome, marking recognition of India's contributions to agriculture, food security and rural development.

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The medal was presented by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu during the ceremony at the UN agency's Rome headquarters.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was "honoured" to receive the Agricola Medal and dedicated the award to the "Annadatas" of India, describing it as a reflection of the country's unwavering focus on food security and sustainable development.

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He stated that the recognition reflects the hard work of farmers, livestock rearers, fisheries workers, agricultural scientists and innovators and said that the award also acknowledges India's commitment to human welfare, sustainable development and food security.

"It is with great humility that I accepted the FAO Agricola Medal at a ceremony in the FAO Headquarters in Rome. My gratitude to the FAO. I dedicate this honour to India's Annadatas...our food providers. It is a recognition of the hard work of our farmers, those associated with the world of livestock and fisheries, our agriculture scientists and innovators. It is also an acknowledgement of India's unwavering commitment to human welfare, food security and sustainable development," the PM stated in his post.

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"Honoured to receive the FAO's Agricola Medal. It reflects India's unwavering commitment to food security, sustainable development and the hard work of those associated with our agriculture sector," he stated in another post.

Prime Minister Modi also met Qu Dongyu at the FAO headquarters, where discussions were held on key issues related to agriculture and global food security. He also highlighted India's ongoing efforts in strengthening these sectors.

"At the FAO Headquarters in Rome, met Dr. Qu Dongyu, Director General of FAO. We discussed various topics relating to agriculture and food security. Also highlighted India's efforts in these sectors," he stated in a separate post.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also noted the development in a post on X, stating that the award recognises PM Modi's leadership and initiatives that have strengthened agricultural productivity, enhanced food security, and supported rural development in India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the FAO Agricola Medal by Dr. QU Dongyu, at ceremony at @FAO Headquarters in Rome. The award is conferred in recognition of PM's leadership and contributions, including landmark initiatives implemented in India enhancing agricultural productivity, strengthening food security and development of rural sector," the post read.

The Agricola Medal is considered one of the FAO's highest honours, awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing global food and agriculture systems.

This comes as part of PM Modi's five-nation tour. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday in the last leg of his five-nation tour following his engagements in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

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