PM Modi congratulates Barbados PM Mottley on historic third consecutive electoral victory

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley after her historic third consecutive election victory. PM Modi underlined the longstanding friendship between the two countries and expressed optimism about further strengthening the ties.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi also recalled their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit 2024.

PM Modi said, "Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on her historic third consecutive electoral victory. India deeply values its long-standing friendship with Barbados, which continues to expand across diverse areas of cooperation. I warmly recall our meeting on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit in 2024 and look forward to working closely with her to further strengthen our partnership for the benefit of our peoples."

Barbados Today reported that for the third straight general election, the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) claimed every seat in the House of Assembly, delivering a 30-0 mandate to Mia Mottley.

It further mentioned that Mottley marked the victory by declaring Friday a national public holiday and announcing a national thanksgiving and celebration rally for Saturday afternoon. "Friday will be a national bank holiday in Barbados," she said. "All roads on Saturday afternoon, 4 p.m. at the National Botanical Gardens. Saturday is not only the day of love. Saturday is the day of red, red, red."

During their meeting on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana, in 2024, PM Modi and PM Mottley had reviewed the ongoing cooperation across several key areas, including health, Pharma, climate change action, culture and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Mottley had expressed appreciation for India's leadership of the Global South. The two leaders also exchanged views on reform of global institutions, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in an official statement.

During the visit, PM Modi was also conferred with the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award. He thanked the Government and people of Barbados for the award and dedicated it to the people of India. (ANI)

