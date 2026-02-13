DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi congratulates Barbados PM Mottley on historic third consecutive electoral victory

PM Modi congratulates Barbados PM Mottley on historic third consecutive electoral victory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:31 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley after her historic third consecutive election victory. PM Modi underlined the longstanding friendship between the two countries and expressed optimism about further strengthening the ties.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi also recalled their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit 2024.

Advertisement

PM Modi said, "Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on her historic third consecutive electoral victory. India deeply values its long-standing friendship with Barbados, which continues to expand across diverse areas of cooperation. I warmly recall our meeting on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit in 2024 and look forward to working closely with her to further strengthen our partnership for the benefit of our peoples."

Advertisement

Barbados Today reported that for the third straight general election, the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) claimed every seat in the House of Assembly, delivering a 30-0 mandate to Mia Mottley.

It further mentioned that Mottley marked the victory by declaring Friday a national public holiday and announcing a national thanksgiving and celebration rally for Saturday afternoon. "Friday will be a national bank holiday in Barbados," she said. "All roads on Saturday afternoon, 4 p.m. at the National Botanical Gardens. Saturday is not only the day of love. Saturday is the day of red, red, red."

Advertisement

During their meeting on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana, in 2024, PM Modi and PM Mottley had reviewed the ongoing cooperation across several key areas, including health, Pharma, climate change action, culture and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Mottley had expressed appreciation for India's leadership of the Global South. The two leaders also exchanged views on reform of global institutions, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in an official statement.

During the visit, PM Modi was also conferred with the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award. He thanked the Government and people of Barbados for the award and dedicated it to the people of India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts