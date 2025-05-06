DT
PM Modi congratulates Friedrich Merz on becoming Germany's new Chancellor

PM Modi congratulates Friedrich Merz on becoming Germany's new Chancellor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his warm congratulations to Friedrich Merz on taking office as the new Federal Chancellor of Germany.
ANI
Updated At : 10:31 PM May 06, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his warm congratulations to Friedrich Merz on taking office as the new Federal Chancellor of Germany.

PM Modi also expressed his eagerness to work closely with Chancellor Merz to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to @_FriedrichMerz on assuming office as the Federal Chancellor of Germany. I look forward to working together to further cement the India-Germany Strategic Partnership."

Following his election as the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Merz expressed gratitude and vowed to work with courage and confidence.

Merz said, "I accept my election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany with gratitude and respect for the task. I approach my work with courage and confidence. Because we are a strong country, and our country can do more!"

As per the New York Times, Merz won a second-chance vote to become Germany's chancellor on Tuesday afternoon, rebounding from a morning defeat in Parliament that threatened to hobble the next government before it was sworn into office.

DW reported that Merz received 325 votes, with 289 MPs voting against his chancellorship.

Born on November 11, 1955, in Brilon, Merz has had a long career in law, politics, and public service. A member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) since 1972, he completed his Abitur (university entrance qualification) in 1975 at the Friedrich-Spee Gymnasium in Ruthen, followed by military service from 1975 to 1976.

From 1976 to 1981, he studied law and political sciences in Bonn and Marburg, graduating in 1982 with his first state examination in law and, after a preparatory service period at Saarbrucken Regional Court from 1982 to 1985, with his second state examination in law

His political career took off in 1989 when he became a Member of the European Parliament, a position he held until 1994. He then served as a Member of the German Bundestag (German Federal Parliament) from 1994 to 2009, holding key leadership positions, including Deputy Chair (1998-2000), Chair (2000-2002), and again Deputy Chair (2002-2004) of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

He also held the role of Vice-President of the CDU's economic council from 2019 to 2021. He returned to the Bundestag in 2021 and became Chair of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group from 2022 to 2025. Since 2022, he has served as the Chair of the CDU in Germany.

On May 6, Friedrich Merz assumed office as the Federal Chancellor of Germany. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

