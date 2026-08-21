PM Modi congratulates Hakainde Hichilema on being re-elected as Zambia President

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema on his re-election as the President of Zambia, stating that India values its partnership with the African nation.

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"Heartiest Congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema on being re-elected as the President of Zambia. India greatly values its multifaceted partnership with Zambia, and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our relations under his leadership," Prime Minister Modi posted on Thursday on social media platform X.

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Heartiest Congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema on being re-elected as the President of Zambia. India greatly values its multifaceted partnership with Zambia and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our relations under his leadership. @HHichilema — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2026

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) announced on Tuesday that Hichilema emerged victorious in the country's presidential election.

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ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis declared the official election results at the National Election Results Centre located in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, confirming Hichilema, the candidate representing the ruling United Party for National Development, as the winner.

Data published by the electoral body revealed that Hichilema secured over 2.9 million valid votes, exceeding the 50 per cent threshold required under the constitutional mandate to claim a first-round victory without proceeding to a runoff.

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Although tallying remained incomplete across a handful of constituencies, the ECZ noted that the remaining figures would not alter the final result of the single-day poll.

Zambia's constitutional framework requires a presidential contender to obtain more than 50 per cent of the total ballots cast to be officially declared elected.

The tabulation process encountered a brief delay following incidents of violence aimed at election workers and reported thefts of ballot material across specific polling locations.

Official operations recommenced once law enforcement restored public order, according to Xinhua news agency.

Hichilema originally assumed the presidency in August 2021 following a decisive election triumph.

India and Zambia maintain historic and friendly bilateral ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India set up diplomatic ties with Zambia shortly after the latter achieved independence in 1964.

Throughout the past six decades, successive Zambian administrations have regarded India as a dependable partner and ally.

The bilateral relationship remains anchored in mutual respect and a shared commitment towards collaborative development. (ANI)

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