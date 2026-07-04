DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi congratulates Peruvian President-elect on poll win

PM Modi congratulates Peruvian President-elect on poll win

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:43 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to Conservative politician Keiko Fujimori upon her victory in the Peruvian Presidential elections.

Advertisement

PM Modi wished Fujimori a successful tenure and looked forward to working closely with her.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Heartiest congratulations, Keiko Fujimori, on your victory in the Peruvian Presidential elections. India deeply values its close friendship with Peru and remains committed to further strengthening our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors. I wish you a successful tenure and look forward to working closely with you to further deepen our ties for the benefit of the people of our nations."

Advertisement

Fujimori was declared the winner of the presidential runoff election in Peru on Friday (local time), which was dominated by people's concerns over surging crime EuroNews reported.

Fujimori, 51, was running for the presidency for the fourth time. She will be Peru's ninth president in 10 years when she takes office later this month, as per EuroNews.

Advertisement

The election win was certified by the country's top election authority. Figures released by election officials earlier in the week showed that with 100% of ballots tallied, Fujimori received 9,223,000 votes, or 50.135% of the total, while nationalist congressman Roberto Sanchez earned over 9,173,000 votes, or 49.865%, as per EuroNews.

In a post on X, Fujimori said, "With the electoral process concluded and the results proclaimed by the JNE, I receive with profound gratitude the trust that millions of Peruvians have placed in me. A new stage begins. We assume it with responsibility, humility, and a deep sense of duty. Each day of this transition process is an opportunity to listen, engage in dialogue, and arrive prepared at the start of the new government. Through these accounts, we will share the progress of this stage and the work we have been carrying out. I invite you to join us." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts