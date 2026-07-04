PM Modi congratulates Peruvian President-elect on poll win

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to Conservative politician Keiko Fujimori upon her victory in the Peruvian Presidential elections.

Advertisement

PM Modi wished Fujimori a successful tenure and looked forward to working closely with her.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Heartiest congratulations, Keiko Fujimori, on your victory in the Peruvian Presidential elections. India deeply values its close friendship with Peru and remains committed to further strengthening our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors. I wish you a successful tenure and look forward to working closely with you to further deepen our ties for the benefit of the people of our nations."

Advertisement

Heartiest congratulations, Keiko Fujimori, on your victory in the Peruvian Presidential elections. India deeply values its close friendship with Peru and remains committed to further strengthening our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors. I wish you a successful tenure… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2026

Fujimori was declared the winner of the presidential runoff election in Peru on Friday (local time), which was dominated by people's concerns over surging crime EuroNews reported.

Fujimori, 51, was running for the presidency for the fourth time. She will be Peru's ninth president in 10 years when she takes office later this month, as per EuroNews.

Advertisement

The election win was certified by the country's top election authority. Figures released by election officials earlier in the week showed that with 100% of ballots tallied, Fujimori received 9,223,000 votes, or 50.135% of the total, while nationalist congressman Roberto Sanchez earned over 9,173,000 votes, or 49.865%, as per EuroNews.

Concluido el proceso electoral y proclamados los resultados por el JNE, recibo con profundo agradecimiento la confianza que millones de peruanos han depositado en mí. Empieza una nueva etapa. La asumimos con responsabilidad, humildad y un profundo sentido del deber. Cada día de… pic.twitter.com/b1mnqFyMdi — Keiko Fujimori (@KeikoFujimori) July 3, 2026

In a post on X, Fujimori said, "With the electoral process concluded and the results proclaimed by the JNE, I receive with profound gratitude the trust that millions of Peruvians have placed in me. A new stage begins. We assume it with responsibility, humility, and a deep sense of duty. Each day of this transition process is an opportunity to listen, engage in dialogue, and arrive prepared at the start of the new government. Through these accounts, we will share the progress of this stage and the work we have been carrying out. I invite you to join us." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)