DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi conveys best wishes for China’s BRICS Presidency in meeting with President Xi

PM Modi conveys best wishes for China’s BRICS Presidency in meeting with President Xi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:22 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, taking stock of ties and exchanging perspectives.

Following the meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi took to the social media platform X to state, "Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Delhi BRICS Summit. We reviewed the full range of India-China relations. Also conveyed best wishes for China's BRICS Presidency that commences next year."

Advertisement

As outlined in a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders stressed that "differences should not become disputes" and reiterated that both nations ought to adopt a strategic and long-term outlook regarding their relationship.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the exchange, the statement noted, "The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties. Differences should not become disputes. Prime Minister highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest."

Throughout the interaction, PM Modi underscored that maintaining peace and tranquillity across frontier zones is a fundamental prerequisite for advancing bilateral ties.

Advertisement

Providing further details from the engagement, the MEA communiqué specified, "He underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues. The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples."

Additionally, both heads of state reviewed advancements in interpersonal connections, highlighting the imperative to further expand cultural interactions, commercial connectivity, and cross-border mobility.

Addressing financial and commercial ties during the session, the ministry recorded, "On economic and trade relations, they underlined the need to address each other's concerns, including structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access."

As stated by the MEA, both leaders concurred that the two nations must persist in widening areas of agreement concerning regional and international matters, alongside tackling shared challenges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts