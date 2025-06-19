PM Modi, Croatia PM underscore importance of inking India-EU FTA within a year

Zagreb [Croatia], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic underscored the importance of concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

PM Modi and Plenkovic welcomed the renewed momentum in the strategic partnership between India and the EU.

"The two leaders welcomed the renewed momentum in the strategic partnership between India and the EU, two of the largest democracies, open market economies, and pluralistic societies. They underscored the importance of concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU FTA within the course of the year, as agreed during the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025," the statement read.

The two expressed support for a just and lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Middle East.

They reiterated their commitment to promote a free Indo-Pacific region based on mutual respect.

"The two Prime Ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including war in Ukraine. They expressed support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on respect for international law, principles of the UN Charter and territorial integrity and sovereignty. The two leaders expressed concern about the deterioration of security situation in the Middle East and called for de-escalation between Israel and Iran. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promote a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific built on international law and mutual respect for sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes underpinned by effective regional institutions," the statement read.

As per the statement, the two sides emphasised the urgent need for reforms in the UN system, particularly the UN Security Council to make it inclusive and transparent.

"The two sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to multilateralism and support for a rules-based international order. They emphasised the urgent need for reforms in the UN system, particularly the UN Security Council including its expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories, to make it more inclusive, transparent, effective, accountable, efficient and better aligned with contemporary geopolitical realities," the statement read.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the partnership between India and Croatia.

"The Indian side expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to them by the Croatian side. The two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction at the outcomes of the visit, and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the partnership between India and Croatia," the statement read.

PM Modi paid an official visit to Croatia on June 18. This marked the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia to strengthen the growing momentum of high-level exchanges between the two nations. (ANI)

