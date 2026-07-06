PM Modi departs for 3-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on Monday for a three-nation to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

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In his departure statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, he stated that the visit will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as India's outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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Over the next few days, I will be attending various programmes in Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. The aim of these meetings would be to boost economic and strategic cooperation with these valued developmental partners and ensure the youth of our nation get more… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026

"I am undertaking a three nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from 6-11 July 2026. At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Mr. Prabowo Subianto, I will be visiting Indonesia from 6-8 July. India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018. This will be my first bilateral visit after the elevation of our bilateral ties and follows the state visit of President Prabowo, who was the chief guest at our Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, 2025," his departure statement said.

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"India and Indonesia share strong civilizational and people-to-people ties and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership. During this visit, I will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, which is another remarkable testament to our close cultural ties," the statement noted.

PM Modi will then travel to Australia at the invitation of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

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"From Indonesia, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Australia, the Hon'ble Anthony Albanese, I will travel to Melbourne. My visit will strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and I shall in my discussions with Prime Minister Albanese, take forward our relations in the areas of defence and security, trade and investments, education and mobility and people-to-people ties. In Melbourne, I will have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora which is an important pillar of our strategic partnership. Further, this visit will also provide an opportunity for India and Australia to deepen our bilateral ties in the areas of emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science," he said in the statement.

PM Modi will then visit New Zealand at Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's invite.

"From Melbourne, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Rt. Hon'ble Christopher Luxon, I shall visit Auckland, New Zealand. My visit will meaningfully build upon the strong momentum in our bilateral ties pursuant to the visit of Prime Minister Luxon to India in March 2025. During my visit, I shall discuss with Prime Minister Luxon how to further enhance economic, trade and commercial engagements. India and New Zealand have committed themselves to strengthening bilateral trade and commercial ties with the signing of the Free Trade Agreement. Our bilateral ties have seen significant contribution from the Indian diaspora and during this visit I look forward to addressing a large gathering of the Indian community who have excelled in all spheres of life," he said.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean respectively, followed by New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added. (ANI)

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