PM Modi departs for Brazil to attend BRICS Summit

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 6 (ANI): After concluding his visit to Argentina on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Brazil, the fourth leg of his five-nation tour, where he will also attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. According to the official statement, the Prime Minister is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

For the State Visit to Brazil, the Prime Minister will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages.

PM Modi described his Argentina visit as a "productive one", expressing confidence that the discussion with Argentine President Javier Milei will add "significant momentum" to the bilateral relationship between both countries.

"My visit to Argentina has been a productive one. I am confident that our discussions will add significant momentum to our bilateral friendship and fulfil the strong potential that exists. I thank President Milei, the Government, and the people of Argentina for their warmth." PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi said that he discussed ways to diversify trade ties and cooperation in agriculture, defence, security, and energy with President Milei

"President Milei and I discussed ways to diversify trade ties, cooperation in agriculture, defence, security, energy and more. There is immense scope in areas like pharmaceuticals and sports as well," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in Buenos Aires.

After Brazil, PM Modi will head to Namibia on July 9 and also address its parliament. (ANI)

