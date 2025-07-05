DT
PM Modi departs for Buenos Aires after concluding visit to Trinidad and Tobago

PM Modi departs for Buenos Aires after concluding visit to Trinidad and Tobago

ANI
Updated At : 01:25 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago] July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his visit to Argentina, for the 3rd leg of his five-nation tour after concluding his visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Friday.

PM Modi is headed for Buenos Aires at the official invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei. He will hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance the India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

During his two-day visit to the Caribbean nation, Prime Minister Modi participated in several key events, including an address to the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament and a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with PM Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad & Tobago, discussing ways to deepen economic ties and enhance cooperation in areas such as disaster management, climate change, defence, technology, healthcare and agricultural research.

"PM Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad & Tobago, covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations. Both leaders agreed to deepen economic ties and enhance cooperation in areas such as disaster management, climate change, defence, technology, healthcare and agricultural research. They also discussed boosting people-to-people ties," PMO wrote on X.

PM Modi was also conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago,' the nation's highest honour, during a ceremonial event at the President's House in Port of Spain.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for honouring him with the 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.'

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Government and wonderful people of Trinidad & Tobago for honouring me with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.' This honour symbolises the eternal friendship between our two countries. At every step, one can witness the cultural connect between our nations," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi and his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Kamala Persad-Bissessar also planted a neem tree in the premises of the Red House (Seat of the Parliament of T&T) as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

After completing his visit to Argentina, PM Modi will head to Brazil from July 5 to July 8 to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025. In the final leg of his five-nation tour, the PM will visit Namibia and also address the parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic five-nation tour scheduled from July 2 to 9, with visits to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

