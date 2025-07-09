PM Modi departs for Namibia after concluding his Brazil visit

Brasilia [Brazil], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) departed for Namibia after concluding his two-day visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

PM Modi is travelling to Namibia for a State visit at the invitation of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. It will be PM Modi's first visit to Namibia, and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "In the final leg of his visit, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Prime Minister will embark on a State Visit to Namibia on July 09, 2025. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister to Namibia, and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia."

"During his visit, Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah. Prime Minister will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, Late Dr. Sam Nujoma. He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia. The visit of Prime Minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia," it added.

PM Modi was on a State Visit to Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. During his visit, PM Modi held a meeting with President Lula and attended the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

PM Modi thanked President Lula and the people of Brazil for their kindness throughout the visit. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I thank my good friend, President Lula, the Government and wonderful people of Brazil for their kindness through this visit. Over the last few days, I have attended the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Lula in Brasilia."

PM Modi called the BRICS Summit a splendid opportunity to discuss issues impacting the planet and the importance of the Global South in the global high table.

"The BRICS Summit was a splendid opportunity to elaborate on issues impacting the planet and the importance of the Global South in the global high table. I also spoke about different aspects relating to health, technology and climate change," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a meeting at the Alvorada Palace on Tuesday (local time). During the meeting, the leaders discussed ways to deepen trade ties and diversify trade.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Held fruitful talks with President Lula, who has always been passionate about India-Brazil friendship. Our talks included ways to deepen trade ties and also diversify bilateral trade. We both agree that there is immense scope for such linkages to thrive in the coming times."

PM Modi noted that his meeting with President Lula will invigorate ties between India and Brazil. He stated that they have set a target of USD 20 billion over the coming five years.

"The bilateral meeting with my good friend President Lula will invigorate India-Brazil ties. We've set an ambitious trade target of USD 20 billion over the coming five years. This will boost economic linkages. Equally important were the discussions on strengthening people-to-people ties, especially through sports and tourism," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi thanked President Lula for conferring him with Brazil's highest civilian honour, 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.'

"I'm honoured to have been conferred 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.' Gratitude to President Lula, the Government and the people of Brazil. This illustrates the strong affection the people of Brazil have for the people of India. May our friendship scale even newer heights of success in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

President Lula conferred Brazil's highest civilian honour, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', on PM Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brazil on Tuesday. (ANI)

